Ashland agrimer™ eco-coat polymer seed coating from the Transformed Vegetable Oils (TVO) platform receives approval for all food and non-food uses in pesticide formulations including for sale in the U.S.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland announces the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has officially posted and approved its petition under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) for agrimer™ eco-coat polymer seed coating for crop care. This innovative ingredient is based on the company’s patented Transformed Vegetable Oils (TVO) technology. Approval means the ingredient can now be used in all food and non‑food pesticide formulations under regulation 40 CFR 180.960.

“We are pleased with the U.S. EPA posting of Ashland’s latest crop care chemistry and are excited for the new opportunities this creates for collaboration with our U.S. based customers and partners,” said Alessandra Faccin, senior vice president and general manager, life sciences, Ashland.

The FIFRA Food Use Tolerance Exemption petition posting now enables U.S. growers as well as those previously approved in Latin America, Europe and other regions, the opportunity to buy, sell and test Ashland agrimer™ eco-coat polymer seed coating.

“This is an exciting next step for Ashland’s global TVO technology commercialization and furthers our purpose to responsibly solve for a better world,” said Jean Jacques Gulka, business director, crop care, life sciences, Ashland.

To learn more, discuss a trial and obtain a sample, reach out to your local Ashland solver or visit ashland.com/agrimer-eco-coat

About agrimer eco-coat

Agrimer™ eco-coat polymer is a nature-based, microplastic-free, inherently biodegradable advanced seed coating technology that delivers superior efficacy to the diverse vegetable, grain, fruit and floral markets, while also supporting regulatory compliance across the agricultural value chain. This regenerative solution for agricultural growers balances functionality, sustainability and stewardship, blending a compelling combination of technical excellence with environmental responsibility. This innovative polymer is the latest advancement from Ashland’s Transformed Vegetable Oils (TVO) technology platform, which reimagines nature-based chemistry for high-performance applications.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:



Investor Relations: Media Relations: Sandy Klugman Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (302) 594-7777 +1 (302) 995-3158 sandy.klugman@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com





Attachment