Itafos Files Technical Report for Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Arraias Phosphate Project

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (OTCQX: ITFS) (“Itafos” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on January 27, 2026, it has filed the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical report to support the updated preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) for the Arraias phosphate project, a phosphate mine project located in Tocantins, Brazil.

The technical report, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Arraias Phosphate Operations, Tocantins, Brazil” with an effective date of January 30, 2026, (the “Arraias Technical Report”), was prepared for the Company by WSP Canada Inc. (“WSP”) in accordance with NI 43-101. The Arraias Technical Report was prepared to summarize the results of the PEA and consolidate all project work to date. WSP was supported by Millcreek Engineering.

The Report is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s issuer profile and on the Company’s website (www.itafos.com).

About Itafos

The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company with businesses and projects spanning three continents:

Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US, with the following production capacity: approximately 550kt per year of MAP, MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid and ammonium polyphosphate approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid

Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil, with the following production capacity: approximately 500kt per year of SSP and SSP with micronutrients approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity)

Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; and

Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil





The Company is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker “IFOS”. The Company’s shares also trade in the US on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol “ITFS”. The Company’s principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”). CLF is an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P.

