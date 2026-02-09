Ocugen Appoints Rita Johnson-Greene to Chief Financial Officer

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced the appointment of Rita Johnson-Greene as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Mrs. Johnson-Greene’s diverse background across a variety of strategic roles at organizations representing many facets of the industry make her well-suited to serve as Ocugen’s CFO,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “We look forward to her leadership as we enter into a transformative time at Ocugen, beginning with the submission of the first of three Biologics License Applications (BLAs) this year.”

Mrs. Johnson-Greene has more than 20 years of healthcare experience. She most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) where she led ARM's operations, finance, and global expansion initiatives to advance the development of engineered cell therapies and genetic medicines and promote access for all patients. Prior to her role at ARM, she was the Vice President of Sales and Qualified Treatment Centers (QTC) at Genetix Biotherapeutics (formerly known as bluebird bio), where she built and scaled pre-commercial U.S. sales and QTC operations teams to support the launch of the ZYNTEGLO™ and SKYSONA™ gene therapy brands. Mrs. Johnson-Greene also held senior leadership positions at Spark Therapeutics and supported the launch of LUXTERNA®. Previously, she held roles in finance, commercial operations, and sales in both North and South America for AstraZeneca. Mrs. Johnson-Greene began her career in strategic consulting with Accenture’s strategy practice.

“I am excited to join Ocugen and believe in the potential of the Company’s novel modifier gene therapy platform to address unmet medical needs that still exist for major blindness diseases,” said Mrs. Johnson-Greene. “Having been in the cell and gene therapy space for many years, I understand the unique business needs required to operate efficiently and drive future success.”

Mrs. Johnson-Greene earned her MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and her undergraduate degree in Electrical Computer Engineering from Drexel University. She serves on the Drexel University Biomed Dean's Executive Advisory Council and is a guest lecturer for biomedical graduate students.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen's modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration.



