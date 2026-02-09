Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Poised for Explosive Spider Silk Production Growth

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced its 2026 production plan that will drive explosive growth and establish a new global benchmark for spider silk manufacturing.

Kraig's technology is built upon the use of modified silkworms to produce recombinant spider silk. Within the next 30 days, the Company will begin large-scale deployment of its stockpile of proprietary spider silk silkworm eggs. Production plans are now fully in place. Release is scheduled to begin the first week of March. Spider silk output is expected to ramp rapidly, with Kraig Labs hitting full output of 10 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoon per month by May.

At full capacity, this level of sustained spider silk output represents a scale that has never been seen before. No company has ever operated anywhere close to this volume of naturally spun recombinant spider silk. This production program is a true game changer for the commercialization of spider silk and firmly positions Kraig Labs as the world leader in this field.

Kraig Labs is committed to sustaining this operational capacity with plans for adding even more production capacity later in 2026.

Kraig Labs has engineered and refined proprietary production strains designed for durability, consistency, and high yields of recombinant spider silk. These production lines have been advanced through repeated rearing cycles to ensure stability, resilience, and dependable performance at an industrial scale.

In parallel, the Company has made substantial investments in facilities, workforce expansion, and vertically integrated production infrastructure. Together, these elements form a manufacturing platform built for scale and execution. Kraig Labs has unlocked an entirely new standard for spider silk production.

"This is the most exciting and ambitious program for spider silk production the world has ever seen. Achieving multi-ton level output unlocks key markets and sales channels," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "We are setting standards for spider silk production that were previously thought unreachable. This is a defining moment for our Company and spider silk technology. We believe this will be a transformative moment for Kraig Labs and the commercialization of spider silk."

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

