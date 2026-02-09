Digitally Engineered Precision: Professor John A. Sorensen Unveils Complex Full-Arch Implant Case Featuring Besmile’s Advanced Workflow

Sichuan, China, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a notable case reflecting the evolving capabilities of restorative dentistry, Professor John A. Sorensen, DMD, PhD, FACP, of the University of Washington successfully completed a digitally planned and executed full-arch implant rehabilitation using an advanced workflow. This clinical case study demonstrates how state-of-the-art digital tools can address complex anatomical and prosthetic challenges in edentulous full-arch treatment — delivering improved precision, efficiency, and clinical predictability.





Figure 1 Professor John A. Sorensen, DMD, PhD, FACP

A Case Study in Precision and Coordination

The patient presented with anatomical and occlusal limitations, including severe anterior maxillary sinus extension, which made conventional implant placement and prosthetic planning exceptionally complex. A custom-designed implant-milled bar was required to support a monolithic zirconia full-arch superstructure, demanding close interdisciplinary coordination.

Professor Sorensen, a leader in implant-supported prosthodontics, led the treatment alongside Dr. Sarah Haddad, a third-year Graduate Prosthodontics Program resident. Besmile’s technical team, based overseas, managed prosthetic design and fabrication through their in-house digital ecosystem — a workflow that significantly reduced treatment time by eliminating physical shipping and enhancing 3D digital communication.

“This case is a prime example of what’s possible when clinical and technical teams are fully aligned through digital platforms,” said Professor Sorensen. “The workflow allowed us to identify and resolve potential challenges early, resulting in a highly predictable and stable long-term solution for the patient.”





Figure 2 Maxillary full-arch restoration, Zirconia: BSM Aconia 3D Master, Milling: BSM-520D, Sintering：BSM FM30

Enhancing Clinical Precision: Besmile’s Digital Workflow for Edentulous Rehabilitation

Besmile’s fully digital workflow ensured precision from planning to final fabrication. The workflow emphasized coordination between clinical objectives and laboratory execution, addressing complex anatomical and occlusal needs within a unified digital system. The entire prosthodontic process, from material selection to fabrication and quality verification, was executed within Besmile’s in-house ecosystem, ensuring seamless integration.

By leveraging digital tools, Besmile empowers clinicians like Professor Sorensen to confidently plan and execute complex implant cases, enabling faster and more predictable outcomes. This unified workflow enhances collaboration between the clinical and laboratory teams, ultimately improving treatment precision and patient care.





Figure 3 Sorensen & Besmile Team: Case Discussion

Real-World Solutions: Professor Sorensen’s Full-Arch Implant Case Study at LMT Lab Day

Building on insights from this case, Professor Sorensen is invited to share his perspectives on treatment planning at LMT Lab Day Chicago on February 21. Besmile also supports international platforms for case-based education, offering lectures, workshops, training programs, and webinars to promote restorative principles, digital integration, and laboratory–clinical coordination.

As a company, Besmile goes beyond manufacturing, advancing the dental ecosystem through research, materials development, clinical workflow support, post-delivery service, and patient outcome tracking. This holistic approach illustrates how Besmile empowers clinicians, technicians, and academics globally, driving innovation and enhancing patient care.

About John A. Sorensen, DMD, PhD, FACP

Dr. Sorensen is Professor, Restorative Dentistry Dept; Director of B4T Laboratory; Director of Research, Graduate Prosthodontics Program at the University of Washington. With 40 years of clinical experience in implant-supported prosthodontics, including serving as the Managing Doctor at ClearChoice Portland, he brings great expertise to full-arch implant treatment. For the past 13 years, he has taught University of Washington Graduate Prosthodontics residents in both conventional and digital workflows, All-on-4 surgical-prosthodontic treatment rationale and digital materials and technologies.

About Besmile

Chengdu Besmile Medical Technology Co., Ltd. develops digital workflows in restorative and implant dentistry. Through integrated solutions encompassing design, manufacturing, materials, and education, Besmile supports clinicians and dental labs in managing complex cases. By facilitating case-based education and technical exchange, Besmile contributes to the evolution of digital dentistry and clinical practice worldwide.

Website: https://www.bsmdental.com/