Sleep experts urge adoption of permanent standard time to protect public health as Americans prepare to ‘spring forward’

DARIEN, Ill., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are preparing to “spring forward” on Sunday, March 8, despite evidence that seasonal time changes and living on daylight saving time negatively impact human health and safety. While political discourse continues, data show the majority of Americans (54%) are ready to eliminate the time changes — a stance that aligns with the position of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and strengthens the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time's call to abolish seasonal time changes and establish permanent standard time nationwide.

“When we ‘spring forward’ for daylight saving time, we disrupt our body’s natural rhythm, damaging our sleep quality, mental health, and overall well-being,” said Dr. Karin Johnson, sleep medicine physician and co-chair of the coalition's steering committee. “Our internal clocks are extremely sensitive to natural light and environmental shifts. Even a one-hour change can have serious consequences for health and safety. We need to end the practice of seasonal time changes and stick with standard time.”

Seasonal clock changes may seem harmless, but the impacts are serious during and after the transition. Losing an hour of sleep and disrupting the body’s sleep/wake rhythm can lead to an increased risk of motor vehicle accidents, medical errors, cardiovascular events, and mood disturbances. The time change also leads to increased risk of stroke, hospital admissions, and production of inflammatory markers, one of the body’s responses to stress. The experts and Americans agree — ending seasonal time changes once and for all will improve our public health, safety, and sleep.

Brighter mornings support health and well-being

Standard time aligns more closely with the sun and our body’s natural rhythms, which help regulate sleep and alertness. During standard time, we experience more sunlight in the morning, allowing people to more easily wake up and feel energized as they start their day.

Permanent standard time is safer for our streets

According to a new survey from AASM, public safety (32%) should be the top factor elected officials consider when passing time change legislation. Permanent daylight saving time would lead to darker mornings, especially during the shorter days of winter, and disrupt sleep patterns. In some parts of the U.S., sunrise wouldn’t occur until after 9 a.m. in the winter, putting children at risk as they wait for the bus or walk to school in the dark. Implementing permanent standard time year-round would promote safer commutes.

Standard time promotes better sleep at night

During standard time, the body’s internal clock is aligned more closely with the sun's schedule, allowing us to wind down as daylight fades. This alignment promotes more restful and consistent sleep habits, which supports long-term physical and mental health. During daylight saving time, the natural cycle of light and darkness is out of sync with our body clocks, making it more difficult to get the recommended seven or more hours of sleep each night. In fact, according to a new survey from the AASM, adults report sleep is the area of their life most affected by the time change.

"We have a rare opportunity where public opinion, scientific evidence, and common sense all point in the same direction," said Johnson. "Permanent standard time would improve well-being, reduce accidents, and support healthy sleep for all Americans. It's time to stop the clock-changing experiment and adopt a policy that works with our biology, not against it."

Tips for transitioning to daylight saving time

As Americans look to spring forward on March 8, the AASM encourages everyone to take the following steps to minimize the disruption:

Get at least seven hours of sleep per night before and after the time change. Maintaining a consistent sleep routine is crucial.

per night before and after the time change. Maintaining a consistent sleep routine is crucial. Gradually adjust your bedtime and rise time by shifting them 15-20 minutes earlier each night a few nights before the time change.

by shifting them 15-20 minutes earlier each night a few nights before the time change. Adjust the timing of daily routines that are “time cues” for your body, such as your mealtimes or exercise schedule.

that are “time cues” for your body, such as your mealtimes or exercise schedule. Head outdoors for early morning sunlight the week after the time change, as the bright light will help set your internal clock to the new time. This helps regulate sleep and alertness.

For more information about daylight saving time and to find additional resources from the AASM about sleep disorders, treatments, and sleep health, visit SleepEducation.org.

About the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time

Established in 2023, the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time is a dedicated group of diverse organizations and individuals that support the elimination of biannual clock change in the United States through the restoration of permanent standard time. The founding organizational members are the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, National Sleep Foundation, Save Standard Time, Sleep Research Society, and Society for Research on Biological Rhythms (ditchDST.com).

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM is a medical association that advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM membership includes more than 9,500 physicians, scientists, and other health care professionals who help people who have sleep disorders. The AASM also accredits 2,300 sleep centers that are providing the highest quality of sleep care across the country (aasm.org).

