Cytokinetics Announces Recipients of Its Eighth Annual Communications Grant Program

Grants Awarded to Two Patient Advocacy Organizations

to Support Communications and Community Outreach

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced the recipients of its eighth annual Communications Grant Program, intended to support increased communications, awareness building and community engagement.

Two grants were awarded this year to patient advocacy organizations serving the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) community. The grants will support the organizations in expanding their reach, awareness and community engagement by providing resources for new or crucial communications, marketing activities or outreach initiatives that would otherwise be challenging to implement.

“This year’s Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program recipients reflect the power of thoughtful, patient-centered communication in HCM,” said Mary Pomerantz, Cytokinetics’ Senior Director of Patient Advocacy and Engagement. “Through these grants, we are supporting important initiatives designed to expand awareness and education of HCM, amplify patient voices and strengthen community connections to help make a difference for patients and their families.”

The recipients of the 2026 Cytokinetics Communications Grants include:

Camp Taylor: Camp Taylor offers free, medically supervised programs for children with heart disease, including HCM. With support from the grant, Camp Taylor will produce Living with HCM: Youth Voices from Camp Taylor, a digital communications initiative designed to expand awareness and education around HCM. The project will include a five-part video series and a companion information toolkit for use in pediatric cardiology clinics. The video series will feature youth and families sharing their lived experiences with HCM in plain language, with bilingual subtitles to reach both English- and Spanish-speaking audiences. The clinic toolkit will provide printed and digital resources, including QR code cards that link families directly to a video library, helping healthcare providers connect newly diagnosed families with accurate, reassuring, and patient-centered information.

The Canadian Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome (SADS) Foundation: The Canadian Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndromes (SADS) Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and the only patient advocacy organization in Canada dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by inherited cardiac disorders. With support from the grant, the Foundation will develop Think. Know. Act.: Cardiomyopathy Awareness in Canada, a six-month, 360° digital communications campaign designed to support Canadian families affected by HCM and related conditions. The campaign aims to expand awareness of HCM symptoms, diagnosis, and management, while amplifying patient voices and fostering community engagement.

About the Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program

For the past eight years, the Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program has supported patient advocacy organizations to help expand their reach, awareness and community engagement by providing resources for new or crucial communications, marketing or outreach initiatives that would otherwise be challenging to implement. Cytokinetics has no oversight, involvement or management of the actual projects, programs or outputs. The goal of the Communications Grant Program is to assist patient advocacy organizations by increasing resources in order to better support patient communities and bring increased disease awareness in the communities they serve. The call for proposals for the 2027 Communications Grant Program will be announced during Fall 2026.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO™ (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the China National Medical Products Administration. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization in the European Union for MYQORZO® (aficamten) with a decision expected from the European Commission in first quarter in 2026. Aficamten is also being studied for the potential treatment of non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

