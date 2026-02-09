Online Gambling Report 2026 - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online gambling market is projected to reach USD 101.45 billion by 2026, from USD 91.63 billion in 2025, with growth accelerating to USD 168.71 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.72%. Key drivers include the rise of smartphones, 5G rollout, and evolving regulations across major jurisdictions.

By 2024, North America is positioned at the forefront of 5G adoption, reaching 55%, closely followed by Greater China, according to GSMA. Operators are leveraging live streaming, AI-driven odds engines, and cloud-native architectures to deliver immersive experiences that often surpass traditional venues. This transition is fueled by increased acceptance of regulated iGaming as a source of tax revenue, an initiative many governments are embracing post-pandemic.

Global Online Gambling Market Trends and Insights

Advancement of Digital Technologies: Digital technology is transforming online gambling into dynamic ecosystems with AI-driven personalization. Operators use AI and machine learning to analyze betting patterns and forecast user behavior, while mobile-first strategies prioritize progressive web apps and mobile gaming. The combination of 5G networks, edge computing, and cloud infrastructure facilitates real-time experiences and streamlined compliance with local data mandates.

Legalization and Regulatory Liberalization: Regulatory liberalization is reshaping the online gambling market, with governments recognizing digital platforms as viable revenue channels. The U.S. leads this transition, legalizing gambling state by state, and emerging markets like Brazil demonstrate regulatory maturity with frameworks encouraging operator compliance and responsible gaming. Middle Eastern shifts, notably the UAE's regulatory authority, are poised to attract licensed operators seeking affluent markets.

High Taxation and Licensing Costs: Elevated taxes and licensing fees present hurdles for new entrants while prompting established operators to pursue operational efficiencies through consolidation and geographic expansion. In Brazil, new regulations impose a 12% tax on gross gaming revenue, creating capital barriers. Jurisdictions like Illinois implement tiered taxes, potentially stifling growth and reinvestment for successful operators.

Segment Analysis

By 2025, sports betting will dominate with a 52.05% market share, outpacing overall market growth with an 11.75% CAGR through 2031. While casino games benefit from innovations, lotteries maintain strong government partnerships and consumer bases. Sports betting's appeal lies in its perceived skill element and social acceptance, with football and horse racing leading the charge.

Mobile platforms captured a 53.65% market share in 2025, expected to grow at a 13.65% CAGR through 2031. Operators utilize mobile-specific features like biometric authentication for enhanced user experiences, moving beyond traditional web platforms. Innovations in smart TV applications and voice-activated betting interfaces continue to emerge.

Geography Analysis

In 2025, Europe held a 56.90% share of global revenues, with Germany and the Netherlands spearheading regulatory shifts. North America's online gambling landscape is thriving, with U.S. and Canadian markets showing substantial growth. Asia-Pacific's potential is tempered by policy fragmentation, while Latin America's focus remains on Brazil's market entry. The Middle East's evolving landscape sees the UAE's entry, with Wynn's Ras Al Khaimah complex symbolizing broader regional ambitions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Advancement of Digital Technologies

4.2.2 Legalization and Regulatory Liberalization

4.2.3 Live Betting and Real-Time Streaming

4.2.4 Improved Payment Solutions

4.2.5 Blockchain Technology

4.2.6 Personalized User Experience

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Taxation and Licensing Costs

4.3.2 Cybersecurity and Fraud Risks

4.3.3 Payment Processing Limitations

4.3.4 Negative Public Perception and Social Stigma

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Game Type

5.1.1 Sports Betting

5.1.2 Casino

5.1.3 Lottery

5.1.4 Bingo

5.2 By Platform

5.2.1 Desktop

5.2.2 Mobile and Tablets

5.2.3 Other Platforms

5.3 By Age Group

5.3.1 18-24 Years

5.3.2 25-34 Years

5.3.3 35-44 Years

5.3.4 45-54 Years

5.3.5 55+ Years

5.4 By Betting Type

5.4.1 Pre-Match/Fixed-Odds

5.4.2 Live/In-Play

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Betsson AB

6.4.2 888 Holdings Plc

6.4.3 Entain PLC

6.4.4 Flutter Entertainment PLC

6.4.5 Draftkings Inc.

6.4.6 Kindred Group PLC

6.4.7 Bet365 Group Ltd

6.4.8 1XBET

6.4.9 22BET

6.4.10 Sportpesa

6.4.11 MGM Resorts International

6.4.12 Super Group (SGHC Limited)

6.4.13 Golden Nugget Hotels and Casinos

6.4.14 El Royale Casino

6.4.15 Logrand Entertainment Group

6.4.16 Codere Online Luxembourg

6.4.17 Grupo Caliente

6.4.18 Playdoit

6.4.19 Rush Street Interactive Inc.

6.4.20 LeoVegas AB



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

