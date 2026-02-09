Air Freight Industry Report 2026 - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Freight - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Air Freight Market is projected to grow significantly, expanding from USD 169.53 billion in 2026 to USD 225.26 billion by 2031, marking a CAGR of 5.85%.

This growth is driven by increasing cross-border e-commerce, restructuring of supply chains, and an escalation in pharmaceutical cold-chain logistics. Airlines are enhancing capacity with a focus on specialized cargo, facilitated by passenger-to-freighter conversions. The move towards sustainable aviation fuel and dynamic pricing is redefining cost frameworks, while overall demand shows resilience. Consolidation among forwarders and integrators emphasizes the need for scale, network depth, and advanced technology to maintain a competitive edge.

Market Trends and Insights

Expanding Cross-Border E-Commerce Shipments: The rise in cross-border online retail escalates smaller, frequent shipments favoring air freight. Airlines adapt to this trend by optimizing belly capacity and increasing freighter frequencies, fulfilling the quick delivery promises of three to five days. New trans-Pacific routes strengthen network density. Streamlined customs processes and electronic documentation enhance service reliability, while continuous retail promotions support the air freight market's growth.

Accelerated Supply-Chain Needs for High-Tech Electronics: Semiconductor producers in Southeast Asia and Mexico are increasingly relying on air freight for transporting critical components, driven by the urgent needs of just-in-time manufacturing. Airlines have deployed specialized handling protocols to protect high-value microchips. The shift towards near-shoring from China to Mexico is reshaping hub structures, further emphasizing the importance of air freight in the electronics sector.

Volatile Fuel Prices & Surcharges: With jet fuel costs accounting for over 25% of operations, airlines apply surcharges linked to spot kerosene prices, transferring volatility to shippers. The introduction of sustainable aviation fuel blends in the EU from 2025 adds pressure to costs, prompting some airlines to implement route-specific "green" fees. Effective fuel hedging and energy-efficient fleet upgrades remain crucial for maintaining margins.

Segment Analysis: Freight Forwarding comprised 44.50% of 2025 revenue. While its growth lags at 3.74%, digital booking portals are enhancing customer retention. The Freight Transport sector shows a 5.02% CAGR, reflecting a preference for direct relationships with carriers. New entrants with asset-light models challenge incumbents, yet full-service forwarders stay competitive through value-added services.

International traffic represents a significant portion of the market, driven by global trade and wide-body aircraft economics. However, domestic air freight's growth outpaces international, fueled by regionalization and e-commerce trends. Regulatory ease and rising express parcel penetration support these trends, bolstering the air freight market's resilience and diversity.

The Air Freight Market Report segments the market by service, destination, carrier type, cargo type, end-user industry, and geography, offering detailed projections in USD value terms.

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific leads with 40.70% of 2025 revenue, driven by dense manufacturing hubs and consumer growth. North America sustains its market share with strong domestic parcel demand and near-shoring to Mexico. Europe faces cost pressures but benefits from a high-value export mix, while the Middle East thrives on strategic positioning. Africa and South America, though smaller, show potential in resource-related demand.

Key Market Players: The report lists major players such as FedEx Corporation, Emirates SkyCargo, Qatar Airways Cargo, Delta Cargo, and several others that significantly contribute to the air freight market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expanding cross-border e-commerce shipments

4.2.2 Accelerated supply-chain needs for high-tech electronics

4.2.3 Global pharmaceutical cold-chain demand

4.2.4 Resumption of trade & near-shoring urgency

4.2.5 Cargo-dedicated narrow-body conversions

4.2.6 AI-driven dynamic pricing adoption

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile fuel prices & surcharges

4.3.2 Aviation-emission regulations

4.3.3 Airport slot constraints at secondary hubs

4.3.4 Shortage of certified ground-handling labour

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Air-Freight Rates Analysis

4.8 Heavy Cargo / Project-Logistics Spotlight

4.9 Ground-Handling Equipment Insights

4.10 Dangerous-Goods Safety Standards Review

4.11 Cold-Chain Logistics in Air Cargo

4.12 Porter's Five Forces

4.12.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.12.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.12.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Freight Transport (Cargo/CEP)

5.1.2 Freight Forwarding

5.1.3 Other Value-Added Services (Customs brokerage, insurance, etc.)

5.2 By Destination

5.2.1 Domestic

5.2.2 International

5.3 By Carrier Type

5.3.1 Belly Cargo

5.3.2 Freighter

5.4 By Cargo Type

5.4.1 General Cargo

5.4.2 Special Cargo

5.5 By End-User Industry

5.5.1 E-commerce & Retail

5.5.2 Manufacturing & Automotive

5.5.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

5.5.4 Perishables & Fresh Produce

5.5.5 High-Tech & Electronics

5.5.6 Others

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Peru

5.6.2.3 Chile

5.6.2.4 Argentina

5.6.2.5 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 India

5.6.3.2 China

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 South Korea

5.6.3.6 South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

5.6.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Europe

5.6.4.1 United Kingdom

5.6.4.2 Germany

5.6.4.3 France

5.6.4.4 Spain

5.6.4.5 Italy

5.6.4.6 BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

5.6.4.7 NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

5.6.4.8 Rest of Europe

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 United Arab of Emirates

5.6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.3 South Africa

5.6.5.4 Nigeria

5.6.5.5 Rest of Middle East And Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank / Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 FedEx Corporation

6.4.2 Emirates SkyCargo

6.4.3 Qatar Airways Cargo

6.4.4 Delta Cargo

6.4.5 Cathay Pacific Cargo

6.4.6 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

6.4.7 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

6.4.8 Etihad Cargo

6.4.9 All Nippon Airways Cargo

6.4.10 Lufthansa Cargo

6.4.11 Korean Air Cargo

6.4.12 United Cargo

6.4.13 American Airlines Cargo

6.4.14 Kuehne + Nagel

6.4.15 CEVA Logistics

6.4.16 DSV

6.4.17 Expeditors

6.4.18 Sinotrans

6.4.19 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

6.4.20 Kintetsu World Express

6.4.21 AirBridgeCargo Airlines



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

