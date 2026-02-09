Discovery Announces Details of Investor Day 2026

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will hold an Investor Day on March 2, 2026, at 11:00 am Eastern Time (“ET”), to be followed by a Q&A discussion. Details of the event are provided below. The presentation will also be webcast and available on the Company’s website at www.discoverysilver.com.

Details

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026,

Time: 11:00 am ET

Venue: Vantage Venues, 150 King St W, Toronto – 16th Floor (F1 Room)

Webinar url: https://vantagevenues.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FuwYC5k7Sy6JYsqcLGyyyA

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to both gold and silver. The Company’s silver exposure comes from its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world’s most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

