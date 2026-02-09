Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Data Center Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Latin America Data Center Construction market is projected to rise from USD 5.59 billion in 2025 to USD 6.05 billion in 2026, reaching USD 8.96 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.19% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is driven by sovereign-cloud mandates, hyperscale campus developments by U.S. cloud leaders, and increasing AI workloads necessitating high-density facilities. Brazil leads with 40% of 2024 investments, while Mexico's Queretaro area attracts capital due to U.S. proximity and incentives.

Mechanical infrastructure dominated 2024 spending at 38%, given the tropical climate's cooling needs. IT infrastructure is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 8.52% through 2030. Tier III and Tier IV site preferences reflect the demand for fault-tolerant uptime. Supply chain issues and grid constraints extend project cycles, yet deregulation in Chile and renewable energy in Brazil, Chile, and Colombia ensure an optimistic investment climate.

Mechanical infrastructure was responsible for 37.35% of the Latin American market size in 2025, adapting to regional climate challenges. The electrical infrastructure, including essential power units and switchgear, remains crucial for financial and telecom sectors. IT infrastructure, with a focus on servers for AI, NVMe storage, and advanced networking, is the fastest-growing category at an 8.16% CAGR, driven by high-density racks and liquid cooling demands.

Tier III facilities hold a significant share, offering 99.982% availability suitable for core operations. Tier IV growth is propelled by hyperscalers and fintech requiring higher service levels, accepting higher costs for increased uptime reliability. Early partnerships with certification bodies are crucial for cost-effective compliance.

Market Trends and Insights:

Cloud, AI, and Big Data Workloads: AI applications require more power, prompting redesigns of thermal and electrical systems. Microsoft's USD 2.7 billion investment in Brazil and Scala's USD 50 billion AI City highlight the scale. Local production of Delta Cube cooling systems is increasing, and AI infrastructure is seen as vital for digital competitiveness.

AI applications require more power, prompting redesigns of thermal and electrical systems. Microsoft's USD 2.7 billion investment in Brazil and Scala's USD 50 billion AI City highlight the scale. Local production of Delta Cube cooling systems is increasing, and AI infrastructure is seen as vital for digital competitiveness. Hyperscale Campus Developments: Amazon, Microsoft, and Google plan over USD 10 billion in investments by 2030, focusing on Sao Paulo, Queretaro, and Bogota. Building preparations require significant energy capacities and advanced infrastructure, with companies like V.tal allocating substantial funds for Brazil's readiness.

Amazon, Microsoft, and Google plan over USD 10 billion in investments by 2030, focusing on Sao Paulo, Queretaro, and Bogota. Building preparations require significant energy capacities and advanced infrastructure, with companies like V.tal allocating substantial funds for Brazil's readiness. Grid Power Challenges and Electricity Costs: In Mexico, long utility interconnection queues increase reliance on diesel generators, affecting project CAPEX and OPEX. Argentina's economic volatility exacerbates tariff risks, while transmission issues in Sao Paulo push developers to alternate locales. Operators are turning to lengthy renewable PPAs for stable pricing anyway smaller entities find these commitments challenging.

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

