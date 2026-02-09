Insurance Brokerage Industry Report 2026 - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Brokerage - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global insurance brokerage market is expected to expand significantly, growing from USD 328.47 billion in 2025 to USD 359.27 billion by 2026, and anticipated to reach USD 562.48 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.38% over the 2026-2031 period. Driving this growth is increased demand for cyber, catastrophe-related, and embedded-finance solutions, as the sector's investments in digital technologies shorten placement cycles and expand client reach.

There's a major shift towards excess-and-surplus (E&S) lines, which now comprise 34% of US commercial business, reshaping risk distribution to favor brokers with niche market access. Public-sector carriers continue leading in premium volume, but private-sector capacity grows as institutional capital flows into alternative risk vehicles. This sector is witnessing consolidation, with significant acquisitions in 2024-2025 enhancing scale while posing margin challenges. Embedded channels could divert up to USD 50 billion in auto premiums from traditional brokers.

Global Insurance Brokerage Market Trends and Insights Rising Demand for Life Policies in Emerging Markets

The appetite for life insurance in regions like India, China, and Southeast Asia is transitioning towards protection-focused products, driven by increased risk awareness post-pandemic. In India, gross written premiums soared to USD 31.4 billion in FY 2023, following deregulation in commission structures. Relaxed foreign ownership in many APAC regions is attracting global expertise, positioning brokers as pivotal advisors on localization and compliance.

Rapid Digitalization / InsurTech Partnerships

Broker-carrier partnerships leverage AI in underwriting, expediting quote-to-bind timelines significantly. For instance, McGill & Partners and AXA XL's collaboration showcased AI's potential, reducing timelines by up to 75%. Both cloud and AI investments constitute notable portions of IT budgets, emphasizing digital enhancement's strategic importance. Brokers extracting insights from behavioral data through parametric triggers are revolutionizing the customer experience, while white-label portals facilitate commercial coverage quotations directly within banking apps, supplementing diminishing traditional commissions.

Commission Compression & Rising Operating Costs

In 2023, cyber premium competitiveness resulted in a 17% drop, pressing gross margins. Consequently, a shift towards fee-based models is evident, especially among commercial producers. Mid-sized brokers face scaling challenges, crucial for digital competitiveness, amid inflation-induced cost pressures. While offshoring could mitigate costs, data sovereignty regulations limit such strategies, slowing the broader market's growth trajectory.

Segment Analysis

Property & Casualty commanded 55.62% of the global insurance brokerage market share in 2025, reinforcing its critical role in risk programs. Conversely, Specialty Lines are projected to grow at an 8.22% CAGR, driven by cyber, marine, and aviation risks necessitating tailored structuring. This segment capitalizes on brokers' specialized placement skills, notably when reinsurance capacity and analytics align. Emerging areas like space-launch liability add revenue streams, showcasing the bespoke advisory demand in the insurance brokerage market.

The global insurance brokerage market is segmented by insurance type (Life, Property & Casualty, Health), brokerage type (Retail, Wholesale), insurers (Private Sector, Public Sector/Non-Profits), and geography. Market forecasts are provided in USD value.

Geography Analysis

North America controlled 37.42% of intermediated premiums in 2025, benefiting from a mature technology environment and advanced surplus-lines structure. Despite moderated growth due to shifts in consumer preferences and self-insured commercial clients, adaptive strategies maintain the region's market leadership. Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, capitalizing on liberalized regulations and escalating cyber premiums. Successful broker strategies in APAC rely on local partnerships and digital investments, extending global market influence.

Europe encounters mixed conditions post-Brexit regulatory divergence. However, reforms unlock new investment avenues, necessitating advanced broker consultation. Although economic challenges affect premium growth, consolidation among specialty brokers boosts efficiency, affirming the region's vital role in a diverse global market landscape.

