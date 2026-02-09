Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cold Chain Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Cold Chain Logistics Market is projected to grow significantly, with market size estimated at USD 2.26 billion by 2026 and reaching USD 2.76 billion by 2031, reflecting a 4.12% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. This growth is largely influenced by Vision 2030's economic diversification, positioning cold chain logistics as a vital element for enhancing food security, modernizing healthcare distribution, and bolstering regional trade.

Key government initiatives include achieving 80% poultry self-sufficiency by 2025, necessitating substantial investment in temperature-controlled supply chains to manage increased production and integrated protein imports. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) enforces stringent regulations for the storage of biologics and vaccines, while energy-optimization pilots using AI/ML offer a 20% reduction in refrigeration energy usage. Logistics corridors linked to a 5,500 km rail network capitalize on multimodal efficiencies, reducing transport costs by 15% for temperature-sensitive freight compared to road-only options.

Market Trends and Developments

Infrastructure Expansion

The government has allocated USD 133 billion towards developing roads, ports, airports, and logistics centers, with 21 facilities currently under development. These enhancements, integrated with the Fasah customs portal, aim to minimize import dwell times, ensuring cargo integrity. The expansion of cold storage accessibility benefits food importers and pharmaceutical distributors while increasing competition among small and mid-sized shippers as they gain access to GDP-certified facilities.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Growth

The SFDA's Breakthrough Medicine Program is driving logistics companies to meet stringent standards, with investments exceeding USD 581.56 million in specialized infrastructure. NAQEL Express has invested SAR 200 million in Jeddah for a multi-temperature facility dedicated to biologics and vaccines, supporting a 5.40% CAGR in this segment.

Challenges and Opportunities

High capital and energy intensity pose challenges for smaller market entrants, with Grade-A cold-storage costs exceeding USD 50 million. While energy constitutes 25-35% of operating expenses, upgrading systems for energy efficiency is crucial. Government initiatives targeting poultry self-sufficiency and AI/ML-driven energy savings present additional opportunities and challenges.

Refrigerated storage leads the market, controlling 46.35% of market share due to heavy warehousing reliance for temperature-sensitive goods. Public warehouses cater to smaller shippers, while private networks ensure quality control. Road transport remains vital for last-mile delivery, but rail is gaining traction.

Value-added services are expanding at a 4.42% CAGR, including kitting, relabeling, and SFDA-compliant quality testing. Multi-temperature vehicles and intermodal solutions are enhancing service differentiation. E-commerce fulfillment demand accelerates cross-docking and pick-and-pack services to achieve faster delivery standards.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Demand surge from pharma cold-chain requirements

4.2.2 Expansion of online grocery & food delivery platforms

4.2.3 Vision 2030 logistics infrastructure investments

4.2.4 Stricter SFDA food-safety & traceability regulations

4.2.5 Government push for fresh poultry self-sufficiency

4.2.6 AI/ML-driven capacity optimisation for energy savings

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High capital & energy intensity of cold storage facilities

4.3.2 Shortage of skilled cold-chain technicians & drivers

4.3.3 Grid reliability issues in secondary cities

4.3.4 Restrictive import licensing for next-gen refrigerants

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.8 Insights into Refrigerants & Packaging Materials

4.9 Insights into Multi-temperature Controlled Vehicles

4.10 Impact of COVID-19 and Geo-Political Events on the Market



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Refrigerated Storage

5.1.1.1 Public Warehousing

5.1.1.2 Private Warehousing

5.1.2 Refrigerated Transportation

5.1.2.1 Road

5.1.2.2 Rail

5.1.2.3 Sea

5.1.2.4 Air

5.1.3 Value-Added Services

5.2 By Temperature Type

5.2.1 Chilled (0-5 C)

5.2.2 Frozen (-18-0 C)

5.2.3 Ambient

5.2.4 Deep-Frozen / Ultra-Low (less than-20 C)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Fruits & Vegetables

5.3.2 Meat & Poultry

5.3.3 Fish & Seafood

5.3.4 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

5.3.5 Bakery & Confectionery

5.3.6 Ready-to-Eat Meals

5.3.7 Pharmaceuticals & Biologics

5.3.8 Vaccines & Clinical Trial Materials

5.3.9 Chemicals & Specialty Materials

5.3.10 Other Applications

5.4 By Region (Saudi Arabia)

5.4.1 Makkah Region

5.4.2 Riyadh Region

5.4.3 Eastern Region

5.4.4 Al-Medinah Region

5.4.5 Others



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Almajdouie Logistics

6.4.2 Wared Logistics

6.4.3 NAQEL Express

6.4.4 Aramex Saudi Arabia

6.4.5 United Warehousing & Distribution Services

6.4.6 United Warehouse Company

6.4.7 Four Winds Saudi Arabia

6.4.8 DHL Supply Chain

6.4.9 AJEX Logistics Services

6.4.10 SAL Saudi Logistics Services

6.4.11 Cold Chain Packing & Logistics

6.4.12 Arabco Logistics

6.4.13 CEVA Logistics

6.4.14 Leha Logistics

6.4.15 Globus Logistics

6.4.16 Global Star Cold Storage & Logistics

6.4.17 Hala Supply Chain Services

6.4.18 GWC (Gulf Warehousing Company

6.4.19 COLDT

6.4.20 CCP Logistics



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aowko4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.