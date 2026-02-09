Malaysia Data Center Cooling Industry Report 2026: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Data Center Cooling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysia data center cooling market is on a trajectory to expand rapidly, with projections indicating a growth from USD 0.21 billion in 2025 to USD 1.07 billion by 2031, reflecting a remarkable CAGR of 31.10% over the 2026-2031 period. This growth is fueled by Malaysia's strategic position as Southeast Asia's emerging data center hub, bolstered by government incentives, and an increasing demand for sophisticated thermal management solutions driven by artificial-intelligence (AI) workloads.

Malaysia's advantageous geographic position offers sub-20 ms latency to over 650 million users across ASEAN, prompting a surge in establishing compute clusters and requisite cooling systems. The increasing density of submarine cables supports high-availability infrastructures with redundant cooling mechanisms. Significantly lower land costs compared to Singapore facilitate the creation of expansive campuses with advanced cooling solutions, while the regional digital economy is anticipated to escalate to a trillion dollars by 2030, propelling investments in high-efficiency chilling systems and innovative thermal management techniques.

Johor's colossal data center developments, with projections for demand surpassing 5 GW by 2035, underline the necessity for liquid-cooling systems to manage extreme rack power densities. With an expected rise in grid demand by 130% and significant water supply constraints, operators are compelled to innovate through air-cooling and implementing recycled-water systems, resulting in a 35% increase in capital expenditure. Liquid-cooling systems achieve substantial electrical savings but face challenges due to upfront costs.

The market is witnessing a rapid growth of liquid-based cooling platforms, advancing at a CAGR of 25.85% and capturing significant market share against the dominating air-based systems. Innovative liquid immersion tanks and hybrid rear-door heat exchangers are examples of technologies poised to reduce operating costs and efficiently manage high-density workloads amid rising tariffs.

Notably, the energy and sustainability goals drive investments in liquid cooling, as they facilitate higher compute densities and significant space savings. Princeton Digital Group's implementation of two-phase immersion cooling is testament to the long-term economic advantages, and as AI applications scale, liquid systems are likely to become predominant in new data infrastructures, with existing air systems still relevant for retrofit opportunities in secondary markets.

Cooling technologies underpinned by CRAH and CRAC units represent a significant revenue share. Innovative cooling strategies such as indirect-liquid chillers are enhancing water-side economization and offsetting energy costs. Smart control and monitoring platforms are crucial, offering predictive analytics to optimize thermal performance and improve maintenance.

Integrated solutions combining hardware, software, and field services are becoming increasingly pivotal, as exemplified by deployments in Malaysia's Cyberjaya area that harness AI-driven controls for optimized energy savings. The Malaysian market continues to evolve, with companies like Schneider Electric, Rittal, Vertiv, Johnson Controls, and others at the forefront.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the cooling market segmented by technology, components, data center type, and end-user industry, adding value with market forecasts and expert analysis.

Companies Featured

Schneider Electric SE

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Vertiv Group Corp.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Geoclima S.r.l.

Carrier Global Corporation

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co. Ltd

Eaton Corporation PLC

Right Power Technology Sdn Bhd

Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co. Ltd

Alfa Laval AB

Iceotope Technologies Limited

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Stulz GmbH

Munters Group AB

Delta Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Nortek Data Center Cooling

NTT Facilities Inc.

Trane Technologies plc

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

CoolIT Systems Inc.

Asperitas BV

