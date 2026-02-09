Mexico Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Industry Report 2026: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Factory Automation and Industrial Controls - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexican factory automation and industrial controls market is on an expansive trajectory, with its size estimated to reach USD 6.33 billion by 2026, climbing from USD 5.9 billion in 2025 and projected to escalate further to USD 9.02 billion by 2031, growing at a 7.34% CAGR over the forecast period.

Mexico's strategic shift towards a tech-enabled manufacturing hub is bolstered by near-shoring strategies, government incentives via the "Mexico 4.0" initiative, and robust decarbonization funding. The automotive and pharmaceutical sectors are key drivers, consistently elevating automation standards through multinational OEM relocations. As operators embrace Industrial-IoT retrofits, software integration accelerates, delivering predictive-quality analytics and boosting operational uptime.

Market Trends and Insights Industrial-IoT Retrofits Drive Digital Transformation

Legacy plants are intensifying Industrial-IoT retrofits to parallel greenfield benchmarks. For instance, Stanley Black & Decker's Reynosa facility utilized 5,000 sensors to reduce downtime by 23%, illustrating ROI for such upgrades. Government PODEBI incentives, facilitating accelerated depreciation, make these technological advancements feasible for SMEs, encouraging enhanced productivity through modular gateway and cloud analytics integration.

Near-shoring Reshapes Manufacturing Geography

The thrust from U.S. and Asian OEMs to shorten supply chains has catalyzed immediate automation expenditure. Tesla's anticipated USD 10 billion Gigafactory in Nuevo Leon and BMW's capacity expansion in San Luis Potosi underscore the region's developmental momentum, fostering increased demand for robotics, MES, and traceability solutions.

Skilled-Labor Shortage Poses a Constraint

A recorded 34% shortfall of certified automation technicians threatens expansion pace. With only 23% of technical programs offering IIoT and AI modules, manufacturers are co-investing to bolster academic competency, although wide-reaching gaps remain, hampering rapid project deployment.

Segment Analysis

Field devices constituted 61.92% of 2025 revenues, driven by demand for sensor arrays and drive systems. Industrial control systems, though at 38.08%, should grow at an 8.61% CAGR as integrated SCADA-MES solutions become prevalent. Enhanced traceability and predictive-quality demands will propel industrial control systems' market share.

Hardware, representing 50.74% in 2025, continues to be pivotal, particularly for EV battery and pharmaceutical industries' robotic needs. Local panel assemblers remain crucial, shortening lead times while aligning with USMCA rules. Meanwhile, software revenue is projected to rise fastest at an 8.88% CAGR with a shift towards MES, digital twins, and analytics, as exemplified by Coca-Cola FEMSA's efficiency gains.

Service revenues rise, paralleling software sales, with outcome-based contracts increasingly preferred. As flexible automation takes hold, consulting for line reconfiguration, especially in pharmaceutical batch optimization, emerges as a premium service offering.

The comprehensive report segments the market by product, component, automation level, and end-user industry, offering detailed forecasts and insights.

Market Overview

Market Drivers

Surge in Industrial-IoT Retrofit Projects (2025+)

Near-shoring Boost of North-American OEMs

Government "Mexico 4.0" Tax Incentives

Decarbonization-linked Automation Funding

Falling Robot Average Selling Price

AI-based Predictive-Quality Demand

Market Restraints

Persistent Skilled-Labor Shortage

Mid-tier Supplier Cyber-security Gaps

Peso-USD FX Volatility on Capex

Legacy Plant Infrastructure Lock-in

Industry Supply-Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook

Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Companies Featured

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Delta Electronics Inc.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

WEG Industrias S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ca8ykb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.