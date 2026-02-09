Aether Holdings Launches SentimenTracker, Expanding Institutional-Grade Trading Toolset for Retail Investors

New York, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR) (“Aether” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, today announced the launch of SentimenTracker within Aether Grid, expanding the platform with sentiment-driven signals designed to simplify institutional-grade market intelligence for retail investors across equities and digital assets.

SentimenTracker solves a critical challenge for retail investors – helping them understand why prices are moving and where attention, liquidity, and conviction are shifting. By monitoring real-time social sentiment, on-chain activity, and crowd behavior, it helps investors spot and act on emerging trends earlier.

Key SentimenTracker features include:

15 Proprietary Indicators — Provides clear, chart-based signals, including Momentum Ultima+, which tracks multi-timeframe automated trading, Mom Algo, which tracks swing trading and Momentum Wave, which tracks trend direction and strength visualization, to simplify technical analysis and highlight potential momentum and institutional activity through entry and exit chart signals for traders.



— Provides clear, chart-based signals, including Momentum Ultima+, which tracks multi-timeframe automated trading, Mom Algo, which tracks swing trading and Momentum Wave, which tracks trend direction and strength visualization, to simplify technical analysis and highlight potential momentum and institutional activity through entry and exit chart signals for traders. Social Sentiment — Consolidates market chatter across major news and social platforms into a real-time “what’s gaining traction” stream and surfaces real-time shifts in crowd attention and market narratives before dominant headlines.



— Consolidates market chatter across major news and social platforms into a real-time “what’s gaining traction” stream and surfaces real-time shifts in crowd attention and market narratives before dominant headlines. On-Chain Monitoring — Tracks wallet movements, exchange flows, and liquidity shifts across major blockchains, providing early signals of liquidity and sentiment changes across major blockchain ecosystems.



SentimenTracker is the latest addition to Aether Grid, the Company’s suite of advanced charting, AI-powered scanners, and backtesting tools built to help retail investors turn market data into actionable decisions.

“Retail investors often lack the same real-time context available to institutional market participants,” said Nicolas Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aether Holdings. "SentimenTracker changes that, it brings institutional-grade sentiment analysis to retail investors with tools that are powerful, intuitive, and transparent, helping them understand market behavior in real time and make better decisions across equities and digital assets."

Mr. Lin added that the launch strengthens Aether Grid and supports Aether’s strategy to convert its newsletter audience into subscribers of proprietary tools—creating a seamless path from content and education to analytics and execution, and driving engagement and retention across the Company’s ecosystem.

SentimenTracker is now live at www.sentimentracker.com. Subscribers will receive immediate access to all proprietary indicators and features, with ongoing enhancements and platform expansions.

About Aether Grid

Aether Grid is the proprietary market intelligence platform developed by Aether Holdings Inc., designed to deliver institutional-grade analytics to retail investors through a unified, intuitive workflow. The platform integrates advanced charting, AI-powered scanners, sentiment-driven indicators, and backtesting tools to help users transform complex market data into actionable insights across equities and digital assets.

Built for speed, transparency, and accessibility, Aether Grid empowers investors to identify opportunities, validate ideas with data, and execute with greater confidence.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions.

Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets.

With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://helloaether.com.



For further information, please contact:

Email: ir@helloaether.com

Phone: (347) 726-8898

Please Follow Our Social Media Here:

Aether Holdings LinkedIn

Aether Holdings X

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether Holdings Inc.’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “seek”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “aim” or “may” and derivatives of such words or other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether of the launch of SentimenTracker within Aether Grid, the expansion of Aether’s AI-enabled financial intelligence ecosystem, enhancements to its data analytics capabilities, strengthening of its market intelligence coverage, user adoption of its sentiment-driven tools, and Aether’s business plans and goals as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management’s current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to market acceptance and adoption of SentimenTracker and Aether Grid; (ii) risks related to Aether’s ability to adequately market and monetize its products and services, including AI-driven platforms; (iii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial data analytics sectors; (iv) risks related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and enterprise customers, convert users to paying customers and otherwise commercialize its platforms; (vi) risks related to maintaining platform reliability, data accuracy, and cybersecurity; and (vii) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business in a rapidly evolving and competitive industry.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/#sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Aether does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.