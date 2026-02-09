Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 on Monday, March 16, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025, after market close on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Management will host a conference call to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and discuss the financial outlook.

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-407-0789 International Toll: +1-201-689-8562

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.

