Healthcare Security Systems Market to Reach USD 35.27 Billion by 2034 at 10.63% CAGR

Ottawa, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare security systems market size is calculated at USD 15.68 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 35.27 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.63% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare security systems market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By component type, the hardware segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By component type, the software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment led the market in 2024.

By end user, the clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What are Healthcare Security Systems?

Healthcare security systems are integrated technologies and protocols designed to protect healthcare facilities, patients, staff, data, and medical assets by preventing unauthorized access, ensuring data privacy, and maintaining safe, compliant clinical environments. The healthcare security systems market is growing due to rising cyberattacks on healthcare data, increasing incidents of theft and violence in medical facilities, and strict data protection regulations. Rapid digitization of health records, expansion of hospitals, adoption of IoT-enabled medical devices, and the need to safeguard patients, staff, and critical infrastructure are further accelerating demand for advanced physical and cybersecurity solutions.

What are the Prominent Drivers in the Healthcare Security Systems Market?

Major drivers of the market include the rising frequency of cyber threats and data breaches, growing adoption of electronic health records, and stricter regulatory requirements for data protection. Increasing incidents of violence and theft in healthcare facilities, expansion of hospital infrastructure, and the integration of connected medical devices further fuel demand for advanced physical and digital security solutions.

For Instance,

According to information released by the White House in June 2024, cyberattacks targeting the U.S. healthcare sector increased by 128% between 2022 and 2023. Additionally, February and March 2024 witnessed one of the largest and most disruptive cyber incidents ever recorded in the American healthcare system.



What are the Ongoing Trends in the Healthcare Security Systems Market?

In June 2025, the European Commission committed €145.5 million (about USD 170 million) to support small and medium-sized enterprises in adopting cybersecurity technologies and implementing innovation-led research solutions to strengthen digital resilience.

the European Commission committed €145.5 million (about USD 170 million) to support small and medium-sized enterprises in adopting cybersecurity technologies and implementing innovation-led research solutions to strengthen digital resilience. In May 2025, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital in the U.S. partnered with Athena Security to improve safety measures by deploying a weapons detection system aimed at strengthening protection for patients, staff, and visitors.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Healthcare Security Systems Market?

An emerging challenge in the market is balancing strong cybersecurity and physical protection with patient privacy and operational efficiency. Growing use of connected devices increases vulnerability to cyber threats, while limited budgets and complex regulatory requirements further complicate systems integration and management.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Healthcare Security Systems Market in 2024?

North America dominated the market in 2024, due to high adoption of advanced security technologies, strong regulatory requirements for data protection, and rising cyber threats targeting healthcare organizations. The region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of electronic health records, increasing investment in physical and healthcare cybersecurity solutions, and strong presence of leading security providers further supported market leadership.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific expanded at the fastest pace in the healthcare security systems market in 2024 due to rapid healthcare infrastructure development, increasing digitalization of hospital systems, and rising awareness of patient safety and data protection. Growing cyber threats, expanding urban hospitals, government initiatives to strengthen healthcare IT security, and increased adoption of surveillance and access control solutions across emerging economies accelerated market growth in the region.

Segmental Insights

By Component Type Analysis

How did the Hardware Segment Dominate the Healthcare Security Systems Market in 2024?

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2024 due to widespread deployment of physical security solutions such as surveillance cameras, access control systems, alarm systems, and biometric devices across hospitals and clinics. Rising concerns over theft, violence, and unauthorized access drove strong investment in on-site security infrastructure, especially in large healthcare facilities and critical care environments.

The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising cyber threats, increasing adoption of cloud-based security platforms, and growing use of electronic health records. Advanced analytics, AI-driven threat detection, and centralized security management tools are increasingly preferred for real-time monitoring, regulatory compliance, and efficient protection of sensitive healthcare data across connected systems.

By End-User Analysis

Why the Hospital Segment Dominated the Healthcare Security Systems Market?

The hospital segment led the market in 2024 due to high patient volumes, large-scale infrastructure, and the need to protect sensitive medical data, staff, and assets. Rising incidents of cyberattacks, workplace violence, and theft drove hospitals to invest heavily in advanced physical and cybersecurity solutions, including surveillance, access control, and data protection systems.

The clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of outpatient and specialty clinics and the increasing digitization of patient records. Growing awareness of cyber risks, rising patient footfall, and the need for affordable, scalable security solutions are driving clinics to adopt advanced software-based cybersecurity and physical security systems.

What are the Recent Developments in the Healthcare Security Systems Market?

In March 2025, Verizon from the U.S. formed a strategic partnership with Ireland-based Accenture to support healthcare organizations in strengthening their defenses against cybersecurity threats and enhancing overall data protection.

Verizon from the U.S. formed a strategic partnership with Ireland-based Accenture to support healthcare organizations in strengthening their defenses against cybersecurity threats and enhancing overall data protection. In February 2025, Microsoft (U.S.) announced a PLN 2.8 billion investment in Poland to enhance cloud and AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, and workforce skills across various industries, including the healthcare sector, aiming to strengthen digital capabilities and security measures.

Healthcare Security Systems Market Key Players List

Tyco Security Products

Securitas Technology

CriticalArc

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

BTI Communications Group, Ltd.

Inteconnex

Genetec Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sonitrol



Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

Hardware Access Control Systems Video Surveillance Systems Intrusion Detection Systems Others

Software Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Software Video Management Software (VMS) Access Control Management Software Others

Services



By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Long-term Care Facilities

Home Healthcare

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

