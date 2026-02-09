XBP Global Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, a global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has been recognized as one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group.

This recognition highlights XBP Global’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace culture where employees feel valued, heard, and connected, and where a strong sense of belonging and community underpins how teams collaborate and grow. The award acknowledges organizations that prioritize people-first cultures and create environments in which employees from diverse backgrounds can thrive.

“At XBP Global, culture is not a program, it’s how we show up for our people every day,” said Sandeep Sapru, President – Americas and Asia, XBP Global. “We believe that innovation, accountability, and execution are strongest when people feel a genuine sense of belonging and purpose. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building a workplace where individuals are empowered to do meaningful work, grow their careers, and contribute to something larger than themselves.”

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group evaluated companies based on employee feedback and independent research focused on workplace culture, inclusion, belonging, and community engagement. The list recognizes organizations that are intentionally shaping environments where employees feel respected, supported, and connected to their teams and communities.

“The modern workplace has evolved beyond just a place to earn a paycheck. Today’s employees seek environments where they feel valued, heard and connected—workplaces that prioritize culture, foster genuine belonging and build strong communities,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek. “Companies that embrace these principles don’t just attract top talent; they create spaces where people from all walks of life can collaborate, innovate and thrive. We hope this ranking helps job seekers and professionals identify workplaces where they feel they can truly belong and that provide robust opportunities for success.”

This recognition reflects XBP Global’s ongoing focus on building inclusive teams, investing in leadership development, and creating opportunities for employees to contribute, grow, and make an impact, both within the organization and in the communities it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as projected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain non-recurring items, while Net Debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. The Company cannot reconcile these measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics — net income and total debt — without unreasonable effort, due to challenges in forecasting future interest, taxes, depreciation, and non-recurring items. These measures are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the transaction; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to meet Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in XBP Europe’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025, filed on March 19, 2025, and the proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

For more news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://www.xbpglobal.com/

And please follow us on social:

X: https://X.com/XBPglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xbpglobal/

The information posted on XBP Global’s website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in XBP Global should monitor XBP Global’s website and its social media accounts in addition to XBP Global’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.