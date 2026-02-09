Locke’s Air Conditioning Tallahassee, FL Announces Status as Lennox® Approved Dealer

Tallahassee, FL, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locke’s Air Conditioning, a leading veteran-owned heating and air conditioning company, is proud to announce that it is now a trusted Lennox Dealer Tallahassee, FL, providing high-efficiency HVAC solutions for residential and commercial customers throughout North Florida. As a locally owned and operated HVAC company, Locke’s Air Conditioning specializes in Lennox air conditioner installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance tailored to Florida’s hot and humid climate.



Lennox HVAC systems are known for their advanced technology, superior energy efficiency, and long-term reliability. Locke’s Air Conditioning proudly installs and services Lennox air conditioners, heat pumps, and complete HVAC systems, helping homeowners and businesses improve indoor comfort, air quality, and energy savings.



Customers searching for Lennox air conditioning in Tallahassee, FL, can rely on Locke’s Air Conditioning for professional system design, precision installation, and responsive local service.

All work is performed by licensed, experienced technicians committed to delivering dependable results and long-term value.



In addition to Lennox installations, Locke’s Air Conditioning offers AC repair, HVAC Estimates, system upgrades, and full HVAC replacements across Tallahassee and surrounding communities. Their reputation for honesty, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has made them a preferred HVAC contractor in the region.



“As a local business, we understand the unique needs of our North Florida neighbors and strive to deliver exceptional service and quality workmanship,” said a spokesperson for Locke’s Air Conditioning (CAC1823103). “With a commitment to excellence and years of experience in the industry, we take pride in delivering top-notch air conditioning repair services to our valued community.”



For reliable Lennox HVAC service in Tallahassee, contact Locke’s Air Conditioning today.



About Locke’s Air Conditioning



Locke’s Air Conditioning is a trusted, veteran-owned heating and air conditioning company proudly serving North Florida. Founded by Anthony Locke, an Air Force veteran with over a decade of HVAC industry experience, the company is dedicated to providing its local community with top-notch heating and cooling solutions.



To learn more about Locke’s Air Conditioning and its status as a Lennox® approved dealer, please visit the website at https://lockesairconditioning.com/.



