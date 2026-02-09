Aerska Raises $39M Series A Financing led by EQT Dementia Fund and age1 to Systemically Deliver RNA Medicines to the Brain

Brings total funds raised to $60 million since launch, months after its seed funding announcement in October 2025



DUBLIN and LONDON, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerska, a biotechnology company using brain shuttle technology to develop RNA medicines for CNS diseases, today announced the close of a $39 million Series A financing led by EQT Dementia Fund and age1, with participation from Iaso Ventures, alongside existing investors. The funding will be used to advance its brain shuttle technology to improve delivery of RNAi interference (RNAi) therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier for treating neurological diseases.

This brings total funds raised to $60 million to-date, months after its seed funding announcement in October 2025. Proceeds will support continued development of Aerska’s antibody-oligo conjugate (AOC) platform as it progresses towards the clinic targeting neurological diseases through systemically delivered RNAi therapeutics.

Aerska’s AOC platform is pioneering systemically delivered RNA medicines capable of reaching the brain to treat neurological diseases at their source. The platform uses proprietary “brain shuttle” technology to overcome the blood-brain barrier, a fundamental challenge that has historically limited RNA therapeutics in CNS diseases. This delivery approach is designed to enable intravenous or subcutaneous administration, achieving uniform and deep brain distribution with durable target gene knockdown, unlocking new therapeutic possibilities for neurological diseases.

“The ability to systemically administer RNAi therapies to the brain unlocks a powerful new approach to treating neurodegeneration,” said Jack O’Meara, CEO & Co-Founder, Aerska. “Partnering with EQT Dementia Fund further strengthens our path to the clinic as we work to translate this capability into meaningful therapies for the treatment of genetically-driven forms of Alzheimer’s disease and other devastating brain disorders.”

“For families facing diseases like Alzheimer’s, Aerska’s approach offers hope for preserving cognitive function and quality of life,” said Philip Scheltens, Partner and Head of the Dementia Fund, EQT Life Sciences. “The team’s strategy of upstream intervention, combined with a focus on the genetic forms of neurological disease, positions them to transform outcomes for populations who have been underserved by current therapeutic approaches. We really look forward to working with this talented team to advance this groundbreaking platform.”

As part of the financing, Arno de Wilde, Managing Director at EQT, Philip Scheltens, Partner and Head of the Dementia Fund at EQT, and Alex Colville, General Partner at age1, will join Aerska’s Board of Directors.

About Aerska

Aerska is a biotechnology company pioneering RNA medicines to treat, delay and prevent diseases of the brain. The company is leveraging advances in ‘brain shuttles’ to enable targeted delivery of next-generation RNAi therapeutics to the CNS. By silencing the genes that cause harm, Aerska aims to preserve the minds, protect the memories, and enable our loved ones to live longer, healthier lives. Aerska is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with research operations in London, UK. For more info, visit www.aerska.com.

