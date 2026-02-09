Greenridge Global: Sapience AI Investment Represents a Big Deal for Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenridge Global LLC (“Greenridge”) issues equity research report on Society Pass Incorporated. (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) next generation e-commerce ecosystem.

Click Here for the English version and Click Here for the Chinese version (both on Society Pass website) to view the full Greenridge Global Equity Research Report.

Summary Points:

• Sapience Investment: Society Pass announced in late-January an $8.8 million investment in Sapience AI, a European-based GPU-as-a-Service provider. With access to Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, Sapience is developing smaller sized colocation data centres in Europe that customers can lease access to on a short-term or longer term basis for inference usage, or for fault-tolerant model training. Management believes this strategy will enable it to grow in a faster, more cost effective manner than building out large data centre, as is happening in the more developed U.S. market. The deal was funded with $600,000 in cash and the transfer of 1,822,540 shares of NUTR, which enables the Company to use its currently illiquid NUTR shares to seek higher growth investments. With the relatively small cash payment made for the investment, Greenridge expects Sapience to complete a larger cash raise at a higher valuation in the near future to help fund its growth. This would both speed the time to revenue and profitability for Sapience and yield an unrealized gain on investment for SOPA.

• Enhanced NusaTrip Distribution: NusaTrip announced new partnerships with Bookcabin and Gother. NusaTrip will integrate with Bookcabin, an Indonesian-based OTA, to supply its flight and hotel supply, and will integrate with Gother, a Thailand-based OTA, to supply its flight inventory. It seems reasonable that both deals could be expanded over time as NusaTrip enhances its product and ancillary offerings.

• Interest In Gorilla eSIM Reacquired and Upcoming IPO for Gorilla: After selling off Gorilla in 2025, the Company reacquired an interest in the company via a $1.9 million investment. The deal included $400,000 in cash and the transfer of 333,017 shares of NUTR. Management noted that after it sold Gorilla, the new owner invested capital and shifted the business model from B2C to B2B, which has yielded growth that is expected to prompt an IPO in the next year.

• $3 Million December 2025 Financing: The cash for the above investments came from a $3 million offering at $2.00 that closed on December 31. 1.5 million new shares were added to the shares outstanding. The deal included no warrant coverage, which should be viewed positively by shareholders.

• Maintaining Rating & Reducing Target Price: The developments over the last month have been rather significant. The NusaTrip deals provide greater confidence in Greenridge’s growth estimates for 2026, and the two new investments diversify SOPA’s holdings beyond NUTR and TMGX, which should be seen as a positive given the NUTR halt and subsequent delay in the TMGX listing. In addition, a potential IPO for Gorilla could yield upside to SOPA shareholders. Finally, the Sapience AI investment could prove to be a great find, similar to NusaTrip several years ago. Given the relative infancy of the European AI market, this investment could prove to be a big winner for SOPA shareholders over time. Greenridge’s target price is based on the sum of its holdings in NUTR shares, TMGX’s potential IPO valuation at a 50% discount, the investment price of Sapience AI and Gorilla, and its net cash position.

About Society Pass Incorporated.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, and with offices located in Bangkok, Beijing, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 4 interconnected verticals (digital media, travel, lifestyle, telecoms and alternative intelligence). Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the projected revenue of the Company in 2026 and potential IPO of Gorilla . You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Society Pass Incorporated’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of Society Pass Incorporated’s common stock and risks relating to Society Pass Incorporated’s business, including the Company’s ability to develop and successfully change its business model and the future operations and results of operations of Gorilla and Sapience AI.

