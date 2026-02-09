Tumor Ablation Market Size to Reach USD 5.19 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Cancer Incidence and Minimally Invasive Oncology Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tumor Ablation Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, Tumor Ablation Market size is valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2025 and will reach USD 5.19 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.76% over the forecast 2026–2033. The expansion of the market is most likely driven by the growing global incidence and prevalence of cancer, the increasing availability of minimally invasive treatments and the increasing use of image-guided ablation technologies in clinical practice across the continuum of oncology care. Tumor ablation can minimize localized tumor destruction, lead to shorter hospital stays, lower complication rates and faster recovery, and are therefore a valuable adjunct or alternative to surgical oncology.





The market also benefits from advances in ablation platforms, such as greater energy delivery precision, integrated real-time imaging and improved safety profiles. These developments are further extending the clinical utility of tumor ablation for both solid tumor indications and non-operational populations. Yet, the shortage of highly skilled interventional radiologists and oncologists who can perform advanced ablation procedures, particularly in emerging healthcare settings, limits market growth to a limited extent.

Tumor Ablation Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025E: USD 1.85 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 5.19 Billion

CAGR: 13.76% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025E

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024

U.S. Tumor Ablation Market Outlook

The U.S. Tumor Ablation Market was valued at USD 609.51 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,683.74 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.56% during 2026-2033. The United States is a market with high levels of cancer rates, rapid adoption of minimally invasive technologies, favorable reimbursement policies, and strong integration of ablation procedures in the hospital and outpatient setting. The strength of the national market for tumor ablation, with its manufacturing facilities, imaging capabilities, and current clinical work, is bolstered by the presence of the largest manufacturers of medical devices.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Radiofrequency ablation was the dominant segment in the tumor ablation market analysis, with a 34.70% market share in 2025, owing to its high safety, low cost, and extensive clinical applications, especially in liver, lung, and kidney tumors. Microwave ablation is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the tumor ablation market trend, with the highest CAGR of 14.51% over the forecast period 2026-2033, as it can raise higher temperatures, manage bigger tumors, and create less procedure time than other methods.

By Treatment

In 2025, the Percutaneous ablation, controlled tumor ablation market had with 62.64% market share, owing to the minimally invasive nature, enabling therapy under image guidance and avoiding open surgery. The Laparoscopic ablation is the fastest-growing segment in the global tumor ablation market, owing to the minimally invasive approach combined with direct visualization of tumors, and it may improve the accuracy, safety in difficult or deep-seated tumors.

By Application

The Other cancer segment controls the tumor ablation market analysis with a significant market share of 24.66% owing to the increasing demand for palliative treatment and prevention of hard-to-reach lesions. Lung cancer segment plays a vital role, registering the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing global incidence and an increasing number of individuals not amenable to surgery.

Regional Insights:

With 38.50% of the total revenue share in 2025, the North American region led the tumor ablation market due to its advanced healthcare system, high rate of cancer, and focus on precision treatment. Strong R&D investments, good reimbursement policies, and widespread adoption of minimally invasive treatments all work to promote utilization.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.30% over the forecast period 2026-2033, owing to the increasing incidence of cancer, the rapidly developing medical system, and growing public awareness of minimally invasive treatments.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Medtronic introduced enhanced microwave ablation system upgrades featuring improved thermal control algorithms and faster ablation cycles, enabling clinicians to treat tumors more efficiently with better real-time feedback.

, Medtronic introduced enhanced microwave ablation system upgrades featuring improved thermal control algorithms and faster ablation cycles, enabling clinicians to treat tumors more efficiently with better real-time feedback. In 2025, Boston Scientific expanded its ablation product line with new applicators designed for deeper tumor penetration and enhanced compatibility with ultrasound and CT guidance platforms.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROCEDURE VOLUME BY ABLATION TECHNIQUE – helps you understand annual procedure volumes across radiofrequency, microwave, cryoablation, and laser technologies, indicating technology preference and clinical adoption trends.

– helps you understand annual procedure volumes across radiofrequency, microwave, cryoablation, and laser technologies, indicating technology preference and clinical adoption trends. MINIMALLY INVASIVE VS OPEN PROCEDURE SHARE – helps you identify the shift toward minimally invasive ablation techniques, reflecting changes in clinical practice, patient outcomes, and procedural efficiency.

– helps you identify the shift toward minimally invasive ablation techniques, reflecting changes in clinical practice, patient outcomes, and procedural efficiency. OUTPATIENT VS INPATIENT TREATMENT GROWTH – helps you track the growth dynamics of outpatient and inpatient tumor ablation procedures, signaling care setting transformation and cost optimization trends.

– helps you track the growth dynamics of outpatient and inpatient tumor ablation procedures, signaling care setting transformation and cost optimization trends. TECHNIQUE-SPECIFIC ADOPTION MOMENTUM – helps you assess which ablation technologies are gaining faster adoption based on procedure growth rates, supporting device investment and portfolio strategy decisions.

– helps you assess which ablation technologies are gaining faster adoption based on procedure growth rates, supporting device investment and portfolio strategy decisions. CARE DELIVERY MODEL EVOLUTION – helps you evaluate how tumor ablation treatments are moving toward shorter stays and ambulatory care models, impacting hospital capacity planning and reimbursement structures.

– helps you evaluate how tumor ablation treatments are moving toward shorter stays and ambulatory care models, impacting hospital capacity planning and reimbursement structures. GLOBAL PROCEDURAL EXPANSION INDICATORS – helps you gauge overall market expansion through rising procedure counts across regions and healthcare systems.

Tumor Ablation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.85 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 5.19 billion CAGR CAGR of 13.76% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Technology (Radiofrequency ablation, Microwave ablation, Cryoablation, Irreversible electroporation ablation, HIFU, Other ablation technologies)

• By Treatment (Surgical ablation, Laparoscopic ablation, Percutaneous ablation)

• By Application (Kidney Cancer, Liver cancer, Breast cancer, Lung cancer, Prostate cancer, other cancer) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

