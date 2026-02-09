Stoneway Agency Expands Partnership With Subtle Bodies to Lead Product Development and Reformulation

New York, NY, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoneway Agency has announced an expansion of its long-term partnership with Subtle Bodies, assuming leadership of product development and reformulation for the wellness-focused skincare brand. This expanded scope marks a significant milestone in Stoneway Agency’s continued growth as a strategic partner to premium wellness and beauty brands.

Throughout 2025, Stoneway Agency supported Subtle Bodies through social media strategy and paid advertising, contributing to increased brand visibility, performance, and market traction. As the partnership evolved, the agency’s role expanded beyond marketing execution into broader brand management and strategic planning. This latest phase formally establishes Stoneway Agency’s leadership in product development and formulation strategy, reflecting both demonstrated performance and long-term alignment between the two teams.

Under the expanded scope, Stoneway Agency will guide product development and reformulation initiatives, oversee formula direction, and advise on future SKUs aligned with Subtle Bodies’ wellness-first philosophy. The scope includes evaluating existing products, identifying opportunities for refinement, and supporting the thoughtful evolution of the product line to meet changing consumer expectations within the wellness beauty space.

This partnership extension underscores Stoneway Agency’s growing reputation as a go-to partner for premium wellness and beauty brands seeking integrated support that extends beyond traditional marketing services. By pairing strategic brand oversight with hands-on product development guidance, the agency continues to expand its service offering in response to client needs and broader industry shifts.

Subtle Bodies is an ozone-infused skincare brand centered on long-term skin health and intentional self-care. Rather than prioritizing rapid product launches, the brand focuses on refinement, function, and consistency across its offerings. Stoneway Agency’s expanded role reinforces this approach by aligning formulation strategy with brand values, market positioning, and long-term growth objectives.

As Stoneway Agency continues to scale its capabilities, the expanded partnership with Subtle Bodies reflects a broader trend in the agency’s work with wellness-focused brands seeking deeper, more collaborative engagement across marketing, product strategy, and brand management. The partnership highlights Stoneway Agency’s commitment to sustainable growth through disciplined strategy, clear brand direction, and thoughtful execution.

Stoneway Agency is a strategic marketing and brand development agency specializing in premium wellness, beauty, and lifestyle brands. The agency provides integrated support across brand management, social media strategy, paid advertising, and product development, partnering with founders to support long-term growth and market positioning.

Subtle Bodies is a wellness-focused skincare brand offering ozone-infused formulations designed to support long-term skin health. The brand emphasizes intention, care, and modern wellness principles in every stage of product development.



