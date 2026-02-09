Savaria announces the acquisition of Baxter Residential Elevators

LAVAL, Québec, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX:SIS), a global leader in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Baxter Residential Elevators, LLC (“BRE”), a leading dealer and installer of home elevators and lifts based in Frisco, Texas.

Founded in 2004, BRE has been a long-time Savaria dealer serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and generated approximately US$4 million (C$5.5 million) in revenue in 2025. The company has established strong relationships with homebuilders throughout North Texas, particularly in the luxury residential segment, where demand for home elevators continues to grow. These relationships are supported by BRE’s delivery of high-quality installation services across a wide range of custom projects.

The Dallas metropolitan area represents a strategically important market for Savaria, as Texas is among the fastest-growing states in the United States with significant residential and commercial construction activity underway. This transaction provides Savaria with a direct presence in this high-growth market and strengthens its ability to serve customers and partners in the region.

Richard D (“RD”) Baxter, the founder and owner of BRE, will continue to lead the business as a division of Savaria, ensuring continuity for customers and employees.

“Building this company has been one of the great privileges of my career, and I’m incredibly proud of what our team has achieved. Joining Savaria marks an exciting new chapter, one where we can grow faster and serve our customers even better. Savaria has always treated us like true partners, and I’m confident that together we’re positioned for long-term success,” said RD Baxter.

“We are proud to welcome RD and his team to the Savaria family. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to strengthening our presence and growing our home elevator market share in Texas,” said Alexandre Bourassa, President Accessibility North America.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,500 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws of Canada. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. When used in this press release, the words “believe”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “expect”, “estimate”, “assume” and other similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to know that the forward-looking statements in this document describe the Corporation’s expectations as at the date hereof, which are not guarantees of future performance of Savaria or its industry, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Savaria’s or the industry’s outlook, actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The Corporation’s actual results could be materially different from its expectations if known or unknown risks affect its business, or if its estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

A change affecting an assumption can also have an impact on other interrelated assumptions, which could increase or diminish the effect of the change. As a result, the Corporation cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect that transactions or special items announced or occurring after the statements are made may have on the Corporation’s business. For example, they do not include the effect of sales of assets, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or transactions, asset write-downs or other charges announced or occurring after forward-looking statements are made.

Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Savaria disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing risks and uncertainties include the risks set forth under “Risks and Uncertainties” in Savaria’s latest Annual MD&A as well as other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Savaria with securities regulators in Canada.

