Surefire Cyber Advances Expert-led, AI-enabled Platform for Insurance Driven Response

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surefire Cyber announces today advancements for their next-generation incident response platform, the first system that unifies the entire response lifecycle, from intake through invoice for every stakeholder. The platform enhancements deepen the company's foundational commitment to high-quality delivery that serves the cyber insurance industry. This is not a forensics tool with a dashboard bolted on. This is a platform built from scratch to connect forensic investigation, restoration, claims coordination and cyber intelligence into one system, because incident response was never just a forensics problem.

"Faster forensics without operational depth and empathy across the entire engagement creates faster confusion, not faster resolution," said Marc Bleicher, Chief Technology Officer, Surefire Cyber. "Insurance-driven response demands coordination across all stakeholders and all functions. We built our platform to deliver that continuity with speed, consistency, and intelligence."

Why now? Because cyber incidents are getting more complex, more frequent, and more expensive, and yet the response infrastructure has not changed. Coordination still runs on email threads and conference calls. Everyone involved knows the model is broken, but nobody has built the alternative that Surefire Cyber now delivers.

Surefire Cyber was built on the belief that cyber incidents should be manageable events, not defining moments. Through continued investment in technology, automation, and experienced professionals, the company is advancing how insurance carriers, law firms, and insureds experience cyber incidents, enabling them to plan, respond, and recover with greater confidence, reduced business interruption, and actionable intelligence.

From Intake to Invoice

By integrating delivery with claims workflow and cross portfolio intelligence, the platform generates actionable insight that serves immediate claims handling and long-term underwriting strategy, transforming incident response from isolated technical work into portfolio-level risk intelligence.

Surefire Cyber integrates five capabilities to address inefficiencies in response and insurance industry pain points:

Claims Ready Documentation : Structured outputs delivered with speed and accuracy, enabling seamless coordination for law firms and faster recovery for insureds.

: Structured outputs delivered with speed and accuracy, enabling seamless coordination for law firms and faster recovery for insureds. Reduced Business Interruption : Automated workflows accelerate containment and restoration, minimizing operational impact while expert-led guidance provides empathetic leadership during high-stress incidents.

: Automated workflows accelerate containment and restoration, minimizing operational impact while expert-led guidance provides empathetic leadership during high-stress incidents. Catastrophic (CAT) Readiness : Purpose-built automation enables surge capacity that maintains execution quality during CAT events.

: Purpose-built automation enables surge capacity that maintains execution quality during CAT events. Portfolio Intelligence : Real-time view into effectiveness of controls and loss drivers across an entire book of business.

: Real-time view into effectiveness of controls and loss drivers across an entire book of business. Reserve Diagnostics : Early-loss impact indicators mapped against historical trends to provide early loss impact indication for more accurate reserve setting.



Expert-Led Response with Empathy and Accountability

While automation and AI enable speed and scale, every Surefire Cyber engagement remains led by experienced professionals who provide clear communication, calm guidance, and empathetic leadership throughout containment, investigation, negotiation, and recovery. The platform amplifies what Surefire Cyber’s experts do best, applying critical judgment under pressure and providing reassurance when organizations need it most.

"Technology amplifies expertise and empathy, it doesn't replace them," said Billy Gouveia, CEO, Surefire Cyber. "Our platform enables our professionals to deliver better outcomes faster, but judgment, communication, and accountability remain human responsibilities."

About Surefire Cyber

Surefire Cyber delivers expert-led, AI-powered incident response with quality, consistency, and speed. We use experience and automation to help our clients manage cyber incidents decisively, reducing impact so an incident is a manageable event, not a defining moment.