Trained Therapeutix Discovery Appoints Distinguished Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors

DALLAS and OSS, The Netherlands, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trained Therapeutix Discovery, a pioneering immunotherapy biotech company revolutionizing the treatment of immune-mediated diseases through its innovative RIDE nanomedicine platform, today announced the appointment of seven distinguished industry leaders to its board of directors. This strategic enhancement positions the company to accelerate the development of transformative nanomedicines targeting cancer, autoinflammatory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and organ transplantation.

"This exceptional board represents a powerhouse of thought leadership in drug development, company building, as well as finance strategy, and their service on our board is a true validation of our mission to harness trained immunity for breakthrough therapies," said Joost Kreijtz, PhD, CEO of Trained Therapeutix Discovery - Netherlands. "Their collective wisdom will propel us toward delivering life-changing nanomedicines to patients worldwide."

Stefano Buono, Board Chair of Trained Therapeutix Discovery, added, “I’m excited to lead this distinguished board of directors as we advance a technology unlike any other; one that targets innate immune cells at their site of origin, thereby controlling the immune system’s inflammatory response at its source. The critical role of myeloid cells in disease pathogenesis has been well documented, and I believe the team at TTxD, with its deep understanding and capabilities in immunology and nanomedicines, is well positioned to harness the potential of directing myeloid-driven immune responses in an unprecedented way.”

The newly appointed board members bring unparalleled expertise in therapeutic drug development, biotechnology innovation, venture capital, and global business strategy, to support Trained Therapeutix's commitment to advance cutting-edge science toward innovative treatments for patients.

Stefano Buono, Appointed Board Chairman of Trained Therapeutix: Founder and former CEO of Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a radiopharmaceutical biotech acquired by Novartis for $3.9 billion in 2018. As a physicist and CERN alumnus, Mr. Buono has a successful track record in building and scaling high-impact biotech ventures toward clinical and commercial success.

Alexander M. M. Eggermont, MD, PhD: A renowned immunotherapy expert and Professor of Clinical & Translational Immunotherapy at University Medical Center Utrecht. With a career spanning clinical innovation, translational immunotherapy, and international cancer leadership, his major honors include the ASCO Statesman Award, the John Wayne Award for Clinical Research from the Society of Surgical Oncology, and the Deutsche Krebshilfe Cancer Award. He has also received a Doctorate Honoris Causa from the University of Essen and multiple national distinctions, including the Légion d'Honneur of France, reflecting his leadership as former Director General of Gustave Roussy, Europe's leading cancer center.

Garth Ritchie: Brings over 25 years of distinguished leadership in global financial markets. As former President of Deutsche Bank, he played a pivotal role in steering one of the world's leading financial institutions through complex market dynamics. Additionally, as Head of Capital Markets and Advisory at Centricus he is poised to elevate its strategic direction and enhance stakeholder value.

Gregory Pearl, MD: A distinguished vascular surgeon and Professor of Surgery at Texas A&M Health Sciences Center. He is a thought-leader in vascular care, particularly in the most complex cases, with decades of contributions to the field. His leadership in thoracic outlet syndrome and endovascular treatments are well recognized in the cardiovascular and transplant communities.

Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio: Chairman of Heritage Group Ltd. and Co-chair of luxury travel leader Abercrombie & Kent. Mr. d'Ovidio, a visionary in fueling growth in global markets, has a long, successful track record as an entrepreneur with deep experience in strategic investments and family office management.

Cristina Levis: Chief Executive Officer of A&K Travel Group Ltd. and Chief Investment Officer at Heritage Group Ltd., with a proven history in financial strategy, business development, and board leadership across diverse sectors. She is recognized for her expertise in leading high growth businesses and brands.

John van Eeghen: Founder and CEO of Reality Check Systems, and founder of Discovery Capital. Mr. Van Eeghen was a partner at a major Canadian investment bank and brokerage house and is a successful and seasoned investment professional with over two decades of experience managing, investing and advising in high-growth sectors.



About Trained Therapeutix Discovery

Founded in 2019 to advance opportunities in nanomedicine, TTxD acquired a license agreement from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York to develop an early-stage innate immuno-therapy. The company’s founders and largest shareholders, the Jean Boulle Group and the Heritage Group, had set out to establish new intellectual property in innate immuno-therapy platform technology. The team of scientific founders was led by internationally recognized researchers Zahi A. Fayad, a recipient of Mount Sinai’s prestigious Jacobi Medallion and the Jean Paul II medal, and Mihai Netea, a Spinoza Prize laureate widely regarded as the “father of innate immunity” through his pioneering work on trained immunity.

Pioneering research by the scientific founders’ team at Mount Sinai demonstrated that innate immune responses are shaped by epigenetic changes in progenitor cells residing in the bone marrow. While these adaptations can be powerful, they may also become pathological, driving chronic inflammation in conditions such as autoinflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. More recent publications have shown that tumors can remotely reprogram myeloid progenitor cells in the bone marrow to evade immune surveillance. Recognizing the therapeutic potential of these discoveries, the company is developing innovative nanomedicines invented by its team of scientific founders, including Willem Mulder, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, whose work sits at the interface of nanomedicine, immunology, and molecular imaging. These RIDE platform nanomedicines are designed to precisely train myeloid progenitor cells in the bone marrow, either to dampen chronic inflammation at its origin or to elicit myeloid-driven antitumor responses. By introducing a new class of therapeutics capable of durable innate immune modulation without chronic toxicity, Trained Therapeutix aims to address significant unmet needs in autoinflammatory diseases and cancer.

To learn more about Trained Therapeutix Discovery, our RIDE platform, and ongoing advancements, visit www.ttxdiscovery.com

For more about the Jean Boulle Group: www.jeanboullegroup.com

For more about the Heritage Group: www.heritagemonaco.com

