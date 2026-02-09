Monarch Private Capital and FilmUSA Recap “Lights. Camera. America!” Panel at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on the Future of U.S. Film Production

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital and FilmUSA today recapped Lights. Camera. America!, a panel discussion held Jan. 24, 2026 during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, focused on the future of U.S. film and television production and the growing impact of international production incentives on domestic jobs and investment.

Hosted at Top of Main Brew Pub in Park City, the event brought together more than 400 filmmakers, production executives, film commissioners, policymakers, and industry stakeholders. The discussion centered on how federal, state, and local leaders—working in collaboration with the private sector—can strengthen domestic production, protect American jobs, and ensure that the economic benefits of filmmaking remain within U.S. communities.

The panel at Sundance marked the third installment of the Lights. Camera. America! Series, an ongoing conversation focused on strengthening U.S. film and television production. Monarch Private Capital and FilmUSA plan to continue the dialogue at future industry gatherings, with details to be announced. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to follow FilmUSA and Monarch Private Capital to stay informed about upcoming panels.



“Film and television production is an economic engine—supporting jobs, small businesses, and local tax bases in communities across the country,” said Marco Cordova, Director of Film & Tax Credit Investments at Monarch Private Capital. “At Sundance, we heard a clear message from creators and production leaders alike: the U.S. needs competitive, predictable incentive frameworks to keep production—and its benefits—here at home. We’re proud to partner with FilmUSA to help elevate solutions that strengthen domestic production.”

Moderated by Marco Cordova, Director of Film & Tax Credit Investments at Monarch Private Capital, the panel featured industry leaders representing production, incentives, and policy perspectives, including Katie Patton Pryor, Co-Founder of FilmUSA; Brendan Gallavan, Production Tax Planning & Incentives at Netflix; Ryan Broussard, Vice President of Production Incentives at Wrapbook; Fred Siegel of Fred Siegel CPA; and Houston King, producer of Chasing Summer, which premiered at Sundance.

Throughout the conversation, panelists emphasized the increasing competitiveness gap between the United States and international markets, where long-term, predictable, and aggressive incentive programs continue to attract productions—and the associated jobs and economic activity—away from U.S. workers and communities.

“FilmUSA exists to keep the United States globally competitive in film and television, strengthening domestic production, jobs, and investment in communities nationwide,” said Katie Patton Pryor, Co-Founder of FilmUSA. “The Lights. Camera. America! conversation underscored how quickly the global landscape is changing and why stronger coordination across film offices and the private sector, along with a clear national screen strategy, is essential. We’re grateful to Monarch, Wrapbook, and our partners for convening leaders at Sundance to advance a practical, collaborative path forward.”

Following the panel, guests gathered for the Meet the Film Commissioners After Party, which provided an opportunity for filmmakers, commissioners, and industry stakeholders from across the country to continue conversations and build new connections.

“I very much enjoyed Monarch’s panel on film incentives in the U.S. at this year’s Sundance Film Festival,” said Andrea Sporcic Klund, Director of the Missouri Film Office. “Hearing directly from those actively advising creatives on U.S. incentives underscored that while many productions are choosing to film internationally, there are still a significant number leveraging state and local incentives here at home. Conversations like this are critical as we look ahead to the possibility of a national incentive that could elevate existing programs and strengthen the U.S.’s ability to compete globally.”

Wrapbook served as the supporting partner for the event, with Georgia Entertainment as the media sponsor.

Watch the full recorded panel from the Lights. Camera. America! Event here:

Lights. Camera. America! Sundance 2026 Panel Recording

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

About FilmUSA

FilmUSA is the national association of U.S. film commissions, representing local, regional, state, and tribal jurisdictions across the country. FilmUSA works to enhance the global competitiveness of the U.S. film and TV industry, expand industry access, support global film partnerships, and promote domestic production.

The organization actively advocates for a Federal Film Office and a national screen strategy that includes: competitive policy frameworks that strengthen U.S. production, jobs, and IP; robust economic data and research to guide policy and investment; and inclusive, nationwide participation in the global screen economy.

