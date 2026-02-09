Major shareholder announcement

 | Source: Pandora A/S Pandora A/S

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified the company that it now holds 6,729,003 shares, corresponding to 8.51% of the total voting rights and share capital (unchanged). Additionally, BlackRock, Inc. controls voting rights attached to financial instruments amounting to 1.55% (previously 1.45%). In total, BlackRock, Inc. control 10.07% of the company’s voting rights (previously 9.97%).

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, specialising in the design, crafting and marketing of accessible luxury jewellery made from high-quality materials. Each piece is created to inspire self-expression, allowing people to share their stories and passions through meaningful jewellery. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,000 points of sale, including more than 2,800 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs around 39,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery with 100% recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 32.5 billion (EUR 4.4 billion) in 2025.

