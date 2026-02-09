Print on Demand Market Growing at 25.05% CAGR to Hit $46.43 Bn by 2031 Amid Rising Consumer Demand for Personalized Fashion & Gifts, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mordor Intelligence, a leading market intelligence and advisory firm, has published a new report on the print-on-demand market, highlighting strong growth potential driven by personalization trends, digital printing innovation, and expanding online retail ecosystems.

According to the report, the print-on-demand market size was valued at USD 12.15 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 15.19 billion in 2026 to reach USD 46.43 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 25.05% during the forecast period (2026–2031). This sustained growth in print-on-demand reflects the increasing adoption of low-inventory business models, faster turnaround times, and reduced upfront production risks across multiple end-use industries.

Print on Demand Market Trends

Personalization-Led Consumer Demand

Growing interest in self-expression is fueling demand for customized apparel, gifts, and décor that reflect individual identity and personal moments. Consumers increasingly value products that feel unique rather than mass-produced, while businesses are using personalized merchandise to strengthen brand recall. Sustainability is adding further momentum, with eco-friendly materials and responsible printing practices resonating strongly with younger buyers. Together, these factors continue to support steady, long-term expansion of the Print-on-Demand market.

Zero-Inventory Models Powering SME Adoption

A growing number of small and medium-sized online sellers are turning to print-on-demand models to avoid the financial risk of holding inventory. With limited upfront capital, these businesses prefer made-to-order fulfillment that allows them to launch quickly and scale only when demand exists. Integrated e-commerce and fulfillment platforms simplify operations, reduce uncertainty, and help sellers stay flexible in changing market conditions. This shift is reinforcing print-on-demand as a preferred production model for agile digital businesses.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Print on Demand Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in e-commerce SMEs needing zero-inventory fulfilment

4.2.2 Rising consumer demand for personalised fashion and gifts

4.2.3 Advances in DTG/DTF printing lowering per-unit cost

4.2.4 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Intensifying price competition squeezing margins

4.3.2 Quality-consistency and returns management challenges

4.3.3 and more

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Recycling and Sustainability Landscape

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software Platforms

5.1.2 Service-based Fulfilment

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Apparel

5.2.2 Home Decor

5.2.3 Drinkware

5.2.4 And more

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Businesses (B2B, DTC brands)

5.3.2 Individuals and Creators

5.4 By Printing Technology

5.4.1 Direct-to-Garment (DTG)

5.4.2 Dye-Sublimation

5.4.3 Direct-to-Film (DTF)

5.4.4 and more

5.5 By Distribution Channel

5.5.1 E-commerce Marketplaces

5.5.2 Merchant-owned Webstores

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada



5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 France

5.6.2.3 Italy

5.6.2.4 Spain

5.6.2.5 United Kingdom

5.6.2.6 Russia

5.6.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 South Korea

5.6.3.5 Australia

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East and Africa

5.6.4.1 Middle East

5.6.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.4.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.4.1.3 Turkey

5.6.4.1.4 Rest of the Middle East

5.6.4.2 Africa

5.6.4.2.1 South Africa

5.6.4.2.2 Nigeria

5.6.4.2.3 Rest of Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Printful

6.4.2 Printify

6.4.3 Gelato

6.4.4 Canva (Print)

6.4.5 Redbubble

6.4.6 Lulu Press

6.4.7 Gooten

6.4.8 Apliiq

6.4.9 Teespring (Spring)

6.4.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment



For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit -

Print-on-Demand Market Growth Across Regions

North America remains a leading region due to strong e-commerce penetration, mature digital printing infrastructure, and widespread adoption among apparel and merchandise brands. The region benefits from early technology adoption and a large base of online sellers and creators.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by expanding online retail ecosystems, rising creator economies, and increasing adoption of digital manufacturing solutions. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are seeing strong demand for customized products, supported by scalable production capabilities and cost efficiencies.

