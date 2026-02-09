Terra Innovatum Global Completes Process to Secure Full End-to-End Supply Chain Components for SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor, Demonstrating Build-Ready Execution

Secured all key nuclear- and non-nuclear-grade components and systems in preparation for rapid unit deployment

De-risked manufacturing timelines and deployment readiness

Integrated supply chain partner program consists of industry leaders with nuclear-grade qualifications



NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. ("Terra Innovatum" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors today announced that it has secured all key components of its SOLOTM reactor unit, representing a major execution milestone and a key point of differentiation within the advanced-reactor sector.

The Company has completed supply-chain alignment for both critical nuclear-grade and non-nuclear-grade components and systems, derisking manufacturing, construction timelines while ensuring future deployment readiness. All components have been aligned with vendors qualified to meet the strictest nuclear and industrial performance requirements.

“In advanced nuclear, supply-chain readiness is where serious programs separate themselves from concepts,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum. “By securing both nuclear-grade and non-nuclear components and systems at this stage, we are demonstrating that SOLO™ is engineered, industrialized and ready to be built.”

KEY NUCLEAR GRADE COMPONENTS SECURED

Terra Innovatum has secured supply pathways for the following safety-critical, nuclear-grade components, which represent the highest barriers to entry in reactor construction:

Fuel

Control and Shutdown Mechanisms

Graphite

Pressure Vessel

Isolation Valves

Reactor Cooling Tubes

Core Support Structure

Instrumentation and Controls

Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor



Early alignment across these elements reflects Terra Innovatum’s emphasis on manufacturability, long-lead planning and regulatory-aware design from the outset of SOLO™’s construction and deployment.

NON-NUCLEAR GRADE COMPONENTS SECURED

In parallel, the Company has secured supply arrangements for non-nuclear-grade but mission-critical primary and secondary systems, ensuring full plant-level integration and execution continuity:

Helium Circulator

Turbine

Steam Generator

Primary and Secondary Piping

Condenser

Pumps

Instrumentation and Controls



Together, these systems underpin SOLO™’s power-conversion and thermal-management architecture and are essential to delivering reliable, dispatchable energy at commercial scale.

“Our progress across both the nuclear and non-nuclear supply chain reflects disciplined engineering and a design philosophy centered on execution and on exploiting consolidated R&D and past experience”, said Marco Cherubini, Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer & Product Director. “This momentum strengthens our path toward commercialization and reinforces Terra Innovatum’s role in producing and delivering the next generation of scalable, reliable energy solutions.”

NUCLEAR INDUSTRY STRUCTURAL ADVANTAGES

As global demand accelerates for clean, firm power (particularly for data centers, industrial facilities, and remote or energy-constrained regions), project sponsors, regulators, and capital providers are increasingly focused on execution risk rather than theoretical performance. Terra Innovatum’s supply-chain readiness positions the Company ahead of much of the advanced-reactor field, where unresolved component sourcing remains a key development bottleneck.

This milestone supports continued progress across manufacturing planning, regulatory engagement and commercial discussions, as Terra Innovatum advances SOLO™ toward deployment.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally by 2028. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum’s management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). For example, projections of future sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics are forward-looking statements. The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “ will,” “projected,” “continue,” “increase,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and the potential success of Terra Innovatum’s strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum’s control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum’s ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum’s ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum’s future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum’s expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

