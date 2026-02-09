Lil Wayne Performs Halftime Show in Hit Mobile Game Clash Royale

On Friday, Lil Wayne stepped into the spotlight in Clash Royale’s halftime show, giving fans around the world a front-row seat

The exclusive performance of ‘A Milli’ was viewed over 50 million times in Clash Royale in just 24 hours

Fans can still watch the Clash Royale halftime show on YouTube







HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of this year’s big game, one of music’s biggest stars exclusively performed in the Clash Royale Arena, blending the virtual world of the mobile game with a one of a kind show.

Five-time GRAMMY winner Lil Wayne performed a special rendition of his hit single, ‘A Milli’, with the show kicking off as players opened Clash Royale and prepared for battle.

The performance attracted over 50 million in-game views in just 24 hours.

Stepping into the world of Clash Royale, Lil Wayne performed alongside the game’s hulking Giants, mischievous Goblins, and sharp-shooting Musketeers, giving Clash Royale players across the world a front-row seat.

Ahead of the show, the five-time GRAMMY Award winner Lil Wayne said: “Music, sports, and gaming all in one place - y’all know how much I love being at the center of the culture. I’m turning the Clash Royale Arena into the most lit concert of the week.”

Clash Royale players and fans of Lil Wayne alike can watch the Clash Royale halftime on YouTube.

Clash Royale has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times



About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

About Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as “one of the best-selling artists of all time,” tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 25 million albums and 90 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. In 2022, Wayne earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA with his generational smash hit “Lollipop” feat. Static Major. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NAACP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as “the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100,” logging a staggering 186 entries – the 4th most of all time. With a discography highlighted by five career-spanning #1 debuts beginning with 2008’s 8x-platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its 5x-platinum 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he continued the iconic series with Tha Carter V in 2018. The album not only clinched #1 on the Billboard 200, but also achieved “the second-largest streaming week for an album in history.” Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100, as he became “the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5.” The momentum carried into his thirteenth full-length album, Funeral, released the following year. In 2025, he returned with Tha Carter VI, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as CEO—the label that ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists of all time, Drake and Nicki Minaj. A committed philanthropist, he also founded The One Family Foundation.

