Indonesia Data Center Industry Report 2026: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesia Data Center Market is poised for substantial growth, projected to rise from USD 1.83 billion in 2026 to USD 3.48 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 13.71% during this period. In terms of IT load capacity, the market is anticipated to expand from 1.44 thousand megawatts in 2025 to 3.56 thousand megawatts by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 19.89% from 2025-2030.

Key drivers of this growth include rapid advancements in hyperscale roll-outs, enabling full foreign ownership in Special Economic Zones, and a sharp increase in digital consumption among Indonesia's 272 million inhabitants. Jakarta leads capacity deployment due to its extensive fiber network and strategic submarine cable landing points, while Batam capitalizes on its proximity to Singapore, attracting spillover demand and accelerating greenfield projects.

The dominance of colocation in deployments is being challenged by hyperscale investments, growing at more than 21% annually as global cloud providers localize platforms to comply with stringent data-residency regulations. Tier 3 architectures are the default choice, satisfying enterprises' requirements for maintainability without the higher costs associated with Tier 4 facilities.

Accelerating Hyperscaler Cloud Region Roll-outs

Companies like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft have activated or announced multi-AZ regions, ensuring sub-20 ms latency for domestic workloads. These developments are driving wholesale colocation deals exceeding 250 MW in Jakarta and Batam. Hyperscalers' renewable energy commitments have resulted in long-term contracts with PLN that include renewable certificates, helping operators achieve sustainability targets, while anchoring Indonesia in global traffic routes.

Government Tax Incentives and Eased Foreign Ownership

Indonesia's policy of 100% foreign ownership in data-center projects within Special Economic Zones and tax incentives like accelerated depreciation has significantly lowered project costs. This has attracted major investments from companies such as Korea Investment Partners-Sinar Mas Land and Digital Realty-Mitra Aditama, contributing over USD 750 million in commitments since 2024.

Grid Carbon Intensity Increases Compliance Costs

With coal still representing a major share of the national energy mix, data center operators face compliance challenges with multinational clients' decarbonization targets. Renewable energy certificates remain costly due to supply-demand mismatches, further complicating carbon budget management for data centers.

The market's segment analysis reveals that large facilities, holding 46.12% of the market share in 2025, are expanding as enterprises transition to single-campus solutions that offer efficient power and connectivity. Medium-sized facilities are growing rapidly due to the deployment of edge nodes, while mega and massive categories are rising as examples like the Indosat-NVIDIA AI factory push the need for high-power density designs.

Tier 3 facilities remain predominant, accounting for 83.90% of the market share in 2025. They fulfill the need for concurrent maintainability without the costs of Tier 4 builds, encouraged by regulatory checklists under the Personal Data Protection Law. Future designs will incorporate sustainability metrics, influencing traditional tier classifications.

The market is classified by data center size, tier type, data center type, and end-user industries, with forecasts based on IT load capacity.

Companies Covered in This Report

PT. Telkom Data Ekosistem (NeutraDC)

PT DCI Indonesia

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

Indosat Tbk PT (Big Data Exchange (BDx))

Biznet Data Center

Space DC Pte Ltd

Bersama Digital Data Centres (BDDC)

Princeton Digital Group

Tencent Cloud

Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Indonet)

Google LLC

MettaDC

NTT Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu7606

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments