Cygnet.One Approved as an AWS Amazon ECS Service Delivery Partner

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnet.One today announced its approval as an AWS Amazon ECS Service Delivery Partner. The designation recognizes Cygnet.One’s validated expertise in container orchestration and cloud-native application delivery using Amazon Elastic Container Service on AWS.

AWS Recognizes Cygnet.One Under the Amazon ECS Service Delivery Program

AWS has officially approved Cygnet.One as part of the Amazon ECS Service Delivery Program, which identifies partners with proven technical capability and verified customer success. Partners in this program undergo a detailed evaluation by AWS, including architecture reviews and customer references. The approval marks an important step in Cygnet.One’s ongoing cloud and modernization efforts.

Enterprises Continue to Shift Toward Container-Based Architectures

Containerized and microservices-based architectures are now central to enterprise application strategies. While they support scalability and faster release cycles, they also introduce challenges around governance, security, observability, and operational complexity. Amazon ECS addresses these needs by offering a managed container orchestration service that supports secure, reliable, and scalable application operations on AWS.

Proven Amazon ECS Delivery Experience at Enterprise Scale

Cygnet.One brings extensive experience delivering ECS-based solutions for enterprise environments. Its teams support application containerization and modernization initiatives, ECS architecture design, and migration from monolithic or VM-based workloads. Additional capabilities include CI/CD integration, monitoring and observability, security controls, and cost management, all focused on production-grade outcomes.

What does AWS Service Delivery Partner status mean?

AWS Service Delivery Partner status is granted only after a structured technical and business validation process. The designation places Cygnet.One among a select group of partners recognized by AWS for their ability to deliver high-quality Amazon ECS implementations.

Cygnet.One Leadership Perspective

“This recognition reflects our teams’ depth of experience building and operating ECS platforms for enterprise clients,” said Keval Hutheesing, Chief Executive Officer at Cygnet.One “We remain focused on helping organizations adopt cloud-native architectures with stability and operational clarity.”

Looking Ahead

The AWS approval strengthens Cygnet.One’s AWS migration services, modernization, and cloud-native services portfolio. It reinforces the company’s focus on helping enterprises build, run, and scale containerized applications on AWS with confidence.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/691423d7-6695-4e6b-81aa-daf999dae353