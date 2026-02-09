SVCV Launches NextRock Investment Group as the Flagship Financial Firm and Global Asset Manager for the Group

New York City, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVCV (“the Firm,” “SVCV Global”) announces the completion of its corporate restructuring with the launch of its flagship financial firm, NextRock Investment Group (“NextRock”).

NextRock will operate as the asset and portfolio manager for the group’s holdings, including private equity, private credit, hedge funds, venture capital, and real estate.

BCKD Capital will operate under NextRock as the group’s asset-creation platform, while SVCV will continue to operate as the multinational holding company.

This launch marks the conclusion of a year-long restructuring process, transforming SVCV from a traditional private equity firm into a global, multi-branch hybrid financial and operational group.

The firms will also soon announce the launch of their debut funds and upcoming senior hires.

The NextRock management team and board of executives will be composed of seasoned business and financial professionals with more than twenty years of experience at leading global institutions, including JPMorgan, BlackRock, UBS, and others. A total of approximately fifty hires is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

SVCV has identified approximately one hundred private companies as acquisition targets over the next ten years, as it expands its vertically integrated ecosystem across multiple industries. This expansion includes the launch of ten flagship brands and original platforms, including a fashion house, content production studio, AI and cloud services, and more.

Its unique acquisition and expansion model, combined with its global approach, emphasizes founder- and culture-first principles, with a strong belief in collaboration and innovation as drivers of future cultural influence and long-term shareholder returns.

As part of its expansion, NextRock is also launching dedicated private credit, venture capital, IP, and AI-focused hedge fund strategies to diversify revenue streams and reduce risk for shareholders.

NextRock Investment Group

NextRock Investment Group is a global asset management platform and the group’s flagship financial firm. It manages a diversified portfolio across private equity, private credit, hedge funds, venture capital, and real estate.

BCKD Capital

BCKD Capital is an asset-creation platform focused on developing, acquiring, and scaling the next generation of global enterprises.

SVCV

SVCV is a next-generation multinational holding company built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform for housing and scaling both acquired and internally developed brands across multiple industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future financial or business performance, strategies, and expectations. These statements are identified by words such as "trend," "potential," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "would," "could," "may," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

