Pharmacy Automation - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)

The pharmacy automation market is projected to surge from USD 7.19 billion in 2025 to USD 11.79 billion by 2031, marking a CAGR of 8.6% between 2026 and 2031.

Key driving factors include increasing prescription volumes, an aging population, chronic-disease prevalence, and labor shortages, all contributing to the heightened demand for automated dispensing, compounding, and inventory management. With the introduction of new USP 797 sterile-compounding rules in November 2023, health systems increasingly turn to robotic solutions for improved safety.

Competition in the market is intensifying as traditional medical device companies and niche automation specialists vie for the same clientele across hospital, retail, and mail-order settings. Notable consolidations, such as BD's acquisition of Parata Systems in September 2024, highlight the race towards achieving scale and comprehensive capabilities. The integration of AI within robotics has transformed basic dispensing tools into data-driven assets that minimize error rates and automate pharmacy labor, effectively managing the burgeoning specialty drugs sector, which constituted over 80% of U.S. drug approvals in 2023.

Global prescriptions continue to rise, with many hospital pharmacies processing thousands of orders daily. Platforms like Swisslog's PillPick, which can store over 50,000 unit doses, are essential in managing volume increases without compromising on safety. Central-fill programs, such as CoverMyMeds' Central Fill-as-a-Service, further boost efficiency by cutting cost-per-script by 30% and minimizing on-site labor. These advancements ensure compliance with USP 797 standards by providing the necessary traceability through digital logs.

With adults over 65 representing a rapidly expanding demographic, long-term-care pharmacies have embraced automation for precise dose management, enhancing adherence and reducing errors. Automation also frees up staff to focus on additional services like immunizations and point-of-care testing, thereby expanding revenue streams and supporting chronic-care initiatives. Barcode-based tracking, driven by the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act, makes automated verification indispensable.

While high initial costs for robotics and software present challenges, pay-per-script financing models provide a viable solution by transforming capital into operational expenses. Independent pharmacies are increasingly adopting compact robots, like the Qx-Dextron, for quick payback and minimal utility consumption.

Automated medication dispensing systems held a 47.07% market share in 2025, supported by unit-dose storage and secure integration with health records. Robotic sterile-compounding platforms project the highest CAGR of 10.28% until 2031, driven by the automation of hazardous-drug preparation to meet evolving USP 797 standards. The market for robotic compounding continues to grow, supported by AI-enhanced vision systems that reduce contamination risks.

Hospital pharmacies, managing 61.94% of the medication volume in 2025, lead the market, fueled by acute-care needs, chronic-care onboarding, and emergencies. Systems like BD's Pyxis MedStation ES enhance efficiency through closed-loop dispensing and real-time inventory data. Mail-order and ePharmacy operators present a robust 11.29% CAGR outlook, with companies like Amazon Pharmacy and CVS Health leveraging same-day delivery and digital management tools to streamline services. Retail chains retrofit point-of-sale locations to maintain reduced wait times, enhancing customer experience.

North America maintains a 41.12% revenue share, leveraging robust EHR connectivity, FDA initiatives, and sterile-compounding robotic investments driven by USP 797 revisions. Asia-Pacific captures the highest CAGR of 9.39%, with India, China, and South Korea leading hospital and supply-chain modernization efforts. The EU benefits from regulatory certainty, spurred by AI Act stipulations, and sees remote regions boost medication access via decentralized, telepharmacy-operated cabinets.

