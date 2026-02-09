Mexico Last Mile Delivery Report 2026: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2026-2031 - Rising Consumer Demand for Same-day/Instant Delivery

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Last Mile Delivery - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico Last Mile Delivery Market is poised for significant growth, with projections reaching USD 17.45 billion by 2026, up from USD 15.63 billion in 2025, and expected to further soar to USD 30.26 billion by 2031, at an impressive CAGR of 11.63% over the 2026-2031 period.

Fueled by accelerated nearshoring, increased e-commerce adoption, and ongoing regulatory reforms, this upward trend is driving the market forward. Nuevo Leon's GDP growth of 5.8% in Q3 2024 underscores the dual-demand model linking B2B factory parcels with escalating urban B2C volumes. While standard delivery remains predominant, consumer demand for same-day services is prompting carriers to innovate networks centered around urban micro-fulfillment nodes. B2C shipments comprise 61% of all parcels, with healthcare traffic ascending swiftly as telemedicine aligns with home delivery trends.

Key Trends and Insights

Explosive E-commerce Order Growth: As Mexico emerges as a leader in Latin America's digital economies, mobile interfaces account for 94% of online transactions. With cross-border purchasing rising, carriers are enhancing customs-clearance processes within last-mile operations. Internet penetration reached 86% in 2024 and is predicted to hit 98% by 2029, breaking new ground in smaller cities. This digital expansion fuels parcel volume growth as retail, electronics, and grocery orders increasingly share the same networks.

Rising Consumer Demand for Same-day/Instant Delivery: Urban consumers now expect 24-hour fulfillment as the new standard, with same-day services anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% by 2030. Despite Mexico City's congestion, the demand for convenient delivery persists, with Mercado Libre investing USD 3.4 billion by 2025 to expand its reach to over 25 cities. Meanwhile, micro-fulfillment centers-positioned closer to end consumers-help maintain profitability while meeting speedy delivery commitments.

High Last-mile Operating Costs: The cost structure, dominated by fuel, maintenance, and labor, remains high, impacting profitability outside of major metropolitan areas. Amazon Mexico's hybrid model, integrating in-house vans with local partners, demonstrates cost mitigation strategies. However, suboptimal road conditions in some regions pose challenges to cost efficiencies.

Segment Analysis: Standard delivery accounted for 53.20% of the market in 2025, vital for route planning over 2-5-day windows. While price-sensitive consumers sustain its demand, emerging micro-fulfillment and AI technologies enable faster delivery tiers without compromising standard efficiencies. Express and same-day deliveries command higher premiums, reflecting a shift towards quicker fulfillment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Explosive e-commerce order growth

4.2.2 Rising consumer demand for same-day / instant delivery

4.2.3 Rise of vertical urban micro-fulfilment hubs

4.2.4 Nearshoring-fuelled cross-border parcel flows

4.2.5 Expansion of platform-owned fulfillment networks

4.2.6 Carta Porte compliance demand for tech-enabled logistics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High last-mile operating costs

4.3.2 Urban congestion & inadequate road infrastructure

4.3.3 Fragmented address system & cargo theft risk

4.3.4 Acute driver shortage & retention issues

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces

4.8 Insights on Warehousing & Distribution Centers

4.9 Insights on Refrigerated Last-Mile Delivery

4.10 Reverse / Return Logistics Insights

4.11 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Standard Delivery

5.1.2 Same-day

5.1.3 Express Delivery

5.2 By Business Model

5.2.1 Business-to-Business (B2B)

5.2.2 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

5.2.3 Customer-to-Consumer (C2C)

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 E-commerce Retail

5.3.2 Fashion & Lifestyle

5.3.3 Beauty, Wellness & Personal Care

5.3.4 Home & Furniture

5.3.5 Consumer Electronics & Appliances

5.3.6 Healthcare & Medical Supplies

5.3.7 Others

5.4 By Region (Mexico)

5.4.1 North

5.4.2 Central

5.4.3 West

5.4.4 East

5.4.5 South



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 DHL Group

6.4.2 FedEx Corporation

6.4.3 United Parcel Service (UPS)

6.4.4 Paquetexpress

6.4.5 Mercado Libre (Mercado Envios)

6.4.6 J&T Express Mexico

6.4.7 XPO Logistics

6.4.8 DSV

6.4.9 C.H. Robinson

6.4.10 Borzo (Dostavista)

6.4.11 Buho Logistics

6.4.12 APL Logistics

6.4.13 Gomsa Logistics

6.4.14 Quick Mexico

6.4.15 Kiki Latam

6.4.16 SupTra de Mexico

6.4.17 CEVA Logistics

6.4.18 Grupo AMPM

6.4.19 WHL Logistics

6.4.20 AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment



8 Appendix

8.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.2 Capital Flows

8.3 External Trade Statistics

