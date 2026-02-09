Scrum Alliance Collaborates with Johns Hopkins Engineering to Expand Healthcare Ed

DENVER, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance is collaborating with Johns Hopkins Engineering to provide healthcare professionals with practical education that equips them to navigate complexity, accelerate innovation, and adapt to rapidly changing digital, operational, and organizational landscapes.

In joining forces, Johns Hopkins Engineering brings healthcare education expertise, and Scrum Alliance brings professional credentialing and training expertise. Johns Hopkins is America's first research university, and its partnership with the United States federal government has kept the United States at the forefront of global scientific, medical, and technological leadership. Scrum Alliance is a non-profit organization committed to equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces.

"Our collaboration with Johns Hopkins Engineering reflects the growing need for professionals who can navigate complexity and drive meaningful change across healthcare organizations," said Tristan Boutros, Chief Executive Officer of Scrum Alliance. "As healthcare systems face rapid transformation, agility equips people with the capabilities to collaborate effectively across disciplines and execute work that delivers real outcomes. Together with Johns Hopkins Engineering, we are expanding access to education that helps professionals deliver critical initiatives and become the organizational enablers healthcare organizations need today."

By collaborating with Johns Hopkins Engineering, Scrum Alliance is developing future training courses that will help modern healthcare systems adopt and integrate emerging AI technologies, strengthen security and resilience, enhance collaboration across multidisciplinary teams, and deliver meaningful change through adaptive approaches.

"Johns Hopkins Engineering Executive and Professional Education is committed to providing innovative, workforce-aligned education that equips learners with the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving professional landscape," said Paul Huckett, Associate Dean of Johns Hopkins Engineering Executive and Professional Education. "Our collaboration with Scrum Alliance enables us to reach more learners and support their ability to adapt to change and harness emerging technologies."

Scrum Alliance and Johns Hopkins Engineering plan to launch these new courses in 2026, geared toward healthcare professionals at any level of the organization who want to better understand how to navigate complexity with agility. The training will be available to healthcare professionals globally, online and on demand.

About Scrum Alliance

As a not-for-profit professional association, Scrum Alliance helps individuals and organizations build agile skills and capabilities through practical, relevant learning for every role and level. Offerings range from globally recognized certifications such as Certified ScrumMaster® (CSM®) and Certified Scrum Product Owner® (CSPO®) to on-demand microcredentials in areas including AI, technical literacy, and coaching. Scrum Alliance believes that when leaders invest in agility, they strengthen their organizations, drive lasting impact, and deliver better outcomes.

