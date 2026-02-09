Verisk Names Steven Kauderer President of Claims Solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced that Steven Kauderer has been named president of its Claims Solutions business, effective immediately.

Kauderer leads Verisk’s Claims Solutions team in delivering insights and innovative solutions that help insurers and claims ecosystem participants streamline the claims process for policyholders with greater accuracy, efficiency and speed. He reports to Lee Shavel, president and CEO of Verisk.

“We’re excited to welcome Steve to Verisk,” Shavel said. “Our clients and colleagues will immediately benefit from his more than three decades of experience advising leading global insurance carriers and brokers and partnering with executive teams to improve claims, underwriting, distribution, AI and digital enablement.”

Leadership Spotlight: Steven Kauderer

Most recently, Kauderer was a senior partner at EY-Parthenon, where he built and led Enterprise Reimagined, the firm’s transformation practice that helps financial services organizations, including insurers, increase value and drive profitable growth. Prior to that role, he was a senior partner at McKinsey and Company, serving as a leader in the global insurance practice with an emphasis on property and casualty and life insurance. Kauderer’s insurance experience also includes leadership roles at Bain & Company and Oliver Wyman.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Vassar College and an MBA from Yale University.

“I’m thrilled to join Verisk and the Claims Solutions team. The opportunity to work alongside talented colleagues who are passionate about making a difference for our clients and supporting how they show up for their customers when catastrophe strikes is energizing and inspiring,” Kauderer said. “I look forward to building on Verisk’s legacy of innovation—harnessing data, technology and the collective expertise of our global team—to help our clients deliver superior claims experiences and performance.”

Verisk Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Mann had been serving dual roles as interim president of Claims Solutions and CFO since July 2025. With Kauderer on board, she will continue in her role as CFO.

“Elizabeth brings a deep understanding of investor priorities and expectations, and as an interim president, she strengthened our strategic dialogue with clients,” Shavel said. “We are incredibly thankful for Elizabeth’s leadership over the past several months and for helping the Claims division deliver on their business priorities.”

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

