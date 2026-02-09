Zack Kowalski of Inseego Honored as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief





SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) devices, today announced that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Zack Kowalski, Inseego’s Senior Vice President, Business Development, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Mr. Kowalski joined Inseego in 2025 and rapidly applied his more than 17 years of experience building and scaling strategic partnerships, business operations, and supply chains across the wireless and IoT industries. At Inseego, he has transformed the company’s channel program to better serve its partners and empower them with new solutions to expand their own service offerings. That includes a renewed focus on cloud services, remote management, and recurring revenue streams.

Mr. Kowalski joined Inseego from Kajeet, where he spent 13 years helping transform the company from a consumer Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) into a leading IoT service provider in the education, healthcare, and transportation markets. During his tenure at Kajeet, Mr. Kowalski was instrumental in expanding the adoption of Inseego products into new verticals, while forging meaningful partnerships across the ecosystem. Mr. Kowalski also played a leading role in launching Kajeet’s in-vehicle connectivity solutions and has significant experience serving that market segment.

“With solutions like our FX4200 and its cloud management for business FWA as its foundation, we have supercharged our channel program, making it easier than ever for our partners to capitalize on the immense growth potential in enterprise 5G,” said Mr. Kowalski. “We’re looking forward to further expanding this program in 2026, with new solutions, enhanced programs for our partners, and new innovations they can leverage to grow their own businesses. Our goal is to be the partner of choice for 5G innovation within the enterprise.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation, and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion, and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

