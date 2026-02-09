Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Merger Target REalloys, to Appoint General Jack Keane to its Board of Directors

General Keane, a Four-Star General (Ret), Joins REalloys on its Mission to Scale North-America’s Most Advanced Heavy Rare Earth Supply Chain & Technology Platform

REalloys’ Form S-4 has been declared effective by the SEC, and, pending NASDAQ listing approval, the company expects to close its merger with Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX)

DALLAS, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackboxstocks” or the “Company”) today announced that its merger target, REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”), has appointed General John M. “Jack” Keane (U.S. Army, Ret.) as a Designate Director. General Keane will formally join the Board of Directors upon the closing of the merger between Blackboxstocks and REalloys. Blackboxstocks’ registration statement on Form S-4 has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the companies expect to complete the merger in the near term, subject to customary closing conditions, including NASDAQ listing approval.

General Keane, a four-star general and former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army, brings an unparalleled depth of experience in national security, foreign policy, and strategic leadership. His appointment further strengthens a highly experienced board led by Chairman Stephen S. duMont, President of GM Defense, as REalloys accelerates its mission to establish a secure, Western-aligned mine-to-magnet supply chain.

“General Keane is one of the most respected strategic minds of our time,” said Stephen S. duMont, Chairman of the Board of REalloys. “His service to our nation, from the battlefields of Vietnam to the highest levels of the Pentagon, demonstrates a lifetime of leadership and unwavering patriotism. As REalloys works to break reliance on foreign adversaries for rare earth supply chains, we believe that General Keane’s guidance will be invaluable. We are not just building a company; we are securing the industrial foundation of the free world, and I can think of no better partner to join us on this mission than General Keane.”

General Keane completed 37 years of public service, culminating in his appointment as Acting Chief of Staff and Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army. As the Chief Operating Officer of the Army, he directed 1.5 million soldiers and civilians in 120 countries with an annual operating budget of $110 billion. He played a key role in formulating and recommending the “Surge” strategy in Iraq and continues to serve as a trusted advisor to presidents, cabinet officials, and members of Congress.

“I am honored to join the Board of REalloys at this pivotal moment for our national security,” said General Jack Keane. “The United States and our allies face a defining challenge: we must secure the strategic resources that power our defense systems and our economy. Dependence on adversaries for these materials is a vulnerability we can no longer accept. I believe that REalloys is taking decisive action in its plan to build the domestic capacity we need to remain free and independent.”

General Keane currently serves as Chairman of the Institute for the Study of War and is a Senior Strategic Analyst for Fox News. During his military career, he commanded the highly respected 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 18th Airborne Corps. He is a decorated combat veteran, holding the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and five Legions of Merit, among other honors. In March 2020, General Keane was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

General Keane joins a high-caliber board that includes Chairman Stephen S. duMont, Ambassador David MacNaughton, former Canadian Ambassador to the United States, and the Honorable Brad Wall, former Premier of Saskatchewan. Together, they bring a potent combination of defense, diplomacy, and industrial policy expertise aligned with Title 50 of the U.S. Code.

About REalloys:

REalloys Inc. is advancing a fully integrated North American mine-to-magnet supply chain encompassing upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing. The company’s upstream foundation includes its Hoidas Lake rare-earth asset in Saskatchewan and a diversified network of allied feedstock and recycling partners. Together with the Saskatchewan Research Council (“SRC”), REalloys is building a platform to scale North American midstream separation, refining, and metallization capabilities—creating a coordinated system that processes and converts rare-earth materials from allied and domestic sources into high-purity products. Those refined materials feed directly into REalloys’ downstream manufacturing operations in Euclid, Ohio, where the company produces advanced alloys and magnet components for defense, clean-energy, and high-performance industrial applications. REalloys’ Ohio facility serves federal logistics and procurement agencies supporting the Department of Defense (“DoD”), Department of Energy (“DOE”), and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”), in addition to the broader Defense Industrial Base and Organic Industrial Base.

For more information, go to www.realloys.com or email info@realloys.com

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. Blackbox is a SaaS company with abase of users that spans over 40 countries. For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com/.

Important Information for Stockholders

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval.

In connection with the Merger, the Company and REalloys filed with the SEC the registration statement on Form S-4 in connection with the merger (the “Merger Registration Statement”). INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND REALLOYS ARE URGED TO READ THE MERGER REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS/CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT CONTAINED THEREIN (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE MERGER THAT WERE AND WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and other documents containing important information about the Company and REalloys once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by the Company may be obtained free of charge from the Company’s website at https://blackboxstocks.com or by written request to the Company at Blackboxstocks Inc., 5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1485, Dallas, Texas 75240, Attn: Corporate Secretary.

Forward Looking Statements and Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding development activities, project milestones, expected capacity, market expansion, financing, timing, strategic initiatives, regulatory approvals, or future performance are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and are inherently subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements are not guarantees of performance or outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to: the ability to successfully complete project development and commercialization efforts; uncertainties related to scaling new technologies or processes to industrial production; supply-chain reliability, logistics, and availability of equipment and materials; fluctuations in rare-earth prices or demand; changes in market conditions, customer preferences, or procurement policies; regulatory approvals, environmental compliance, and permitting delays; inflationary pressures or rising capital costs; the availability, cost, and terms of financing; geopolitical events and trade policies affecting critical minerals; the outcome of future collaborations or partnerships; workforce recruitment and retention; cybersecurity or intellectual-property risks; competitive developments or technological change; and macroeconomic or industry-specific conditions that could impact operations, markets, or valuations.

Forward-looking statements also include expectations regarding the anticipated merger between Blackboxstocks Inc. and REalloys Inc., including the timing, completion, satisfaction of closing conditions, integration, synergies, and potential benefits of the proposed transaction. These are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of closing conditions, receipt of necessary approvals, potential delays, litigation, regulatory review, or changes in transaction structure. There can be no assurance that the merger or any related initiatives will occur on the expected timeline, terms, or at all, or that anticipated synergies will be realized.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or changes in expectations, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which are provided for the purpose of describing management’s current expectations and strategic outlook, and which involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

These statements should not be construed as forecasts or guarantees of future outcomes. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s operations, financial condition, performance, and prospects include those described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Blackboxstocks Inc.

Investors@blackboxstocks.com

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

(646) 863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

REalloys Inc.

Angela Gorman

Communications, REalloys

angela@amwpr.com

www.realloys.com