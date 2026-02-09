Agricultural Equipment Market to Reach US$ 689.96 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agriculture equipment market was valued at US$ 302.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 689.96 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2026-2035.

For decades, the industry mantra was "bigger is better." In the last few years, that has shifted to "smarter is scalable." The convergence of labor shortages, volatile commodity prices, and stringent sustainability mandates has forced a departure from traditional capital-intensive purchasing models. Farmers are increasingly opting for retrofitting solutions, turning legacy fleets into autonomous workhorses, while manufacturers grapple with a complex geopolitical landscape defined by new tariffs and trade realignments.

This report provides a deep-dive analysis into the realities of the market as of 2025, moving beyond basic findings to offer actionable intelligence for stakeholders.

Critical Strategic Takeaways for Agriculture Equipment Market:

The Replacement Cycle: North American and European markets are in a "super-cycle" of fleet replacement, driven not by wear-and-tear, but by the obsolescence of non-connected machinery.

The Energy Dilemma: While electrification is surging in the <75 HP compact segment, the heavy-duty sector (>150 HP) is pivoting toward Renewable Diesel and Hydrogen combustion, rejecting full EV due to battery density weight penalties.

Inventory Normalization: The supply chain volatility of 2022-2024 has stabilized. Dealer inventory levels are back to pre-pandemic norms (approx. 20-22% stock-to-sales ratio), signaling a return to a buyer-driven market.

By power output, 71-130 HP segment of the global agriculture equipment market accounted for 44.6% revenue share.

71-130 HP segment of the global agriculture equipment market accounted for 44.6% revenue share. Based on drive type, two-wheel drive equipment, which made up an impressive 77.3% share.

By Application, harvest and threshing machinery is the most popular segment in the global agriculture equipment market, with a whopping 33% of the total revenue.

harvest and threshing machinery is the most popular segment in the global agriculture equipment market, with a whopping 33% of the total revenue. By Region, Asia Pacific controls the largest 66% market share.

By Power Output, 71-130 HP Segment Securing 44.6% Revenue Share Through Economic Resilience

This power segment dominates revenue of the agriculture equipment market by proving exceptionally resilient against the cyclical downturns affecting larger machinery. While high-horsepower tractor demand plummeted in late 2024 due to lower commodity prices, the 71-130 HP category maintained stability as the primary workhorse for livestock and dairy operations which are less sensitive to row-crop price fluctuations.

John Deere reported FY2024 Net Sales of $11.7 billion in 2024 net sales, driven by the "Farmer-First" strategy. Furthermore, the Fendt brand defied market trends, growing its sales in the Americas to over $1 billion in 2024, largely fueled by premium mid-range offerings.

By Drive Type, Two Wheel Drive Segment Commanding 77.3% Share of the Agriculture Equipment Market via Emerging Markets

The 2WD segment's overwhelming hegemony is cemented by the exploding retail demand in cost-sensitive markets like India, where mechanization of agricultural equipment such as tractor is driven by cash-flow-conscious smallholders rather than corporate consolidators. This drivetrain remains the preferred choice for horticulture and haulage applications where 4WD traction provides diminishing returns on investment. Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) confirms that India’s retail tractor sales hit 996,633 units in CY2025, registering a robust 11.52% YoY growth.

Within this volume-heavy agriculture equipment market, Mahindra & Mahindra solidified its leadership with 237,980 units sold in CY2025, capturing a 23.88% retail market share. Escorts Kubota capitalized on this 2WD surge, reporting a massive 21.78% sales growth for the same period. Additionally, Mahindra’s export volumes jumped 28% in 2024, proving that the global appetite for simple, rugged 2WD machines remains insatiable across Africa and Latin America.

By Application, Harvesting and Threshing Machinery Holding 33% Revenue Share on Food Security Mandates

Dominance in this segment in the agriculture equipment market is currently driven by aggressive national food security mandates that prioritize grain recovery rates over simple fleet expansion. Governments are incentivizing the adoption of high-capacity harvesters to minimize post-harvest losses during tight weather windows, sustaining revenue even when unit volumes fluctuate. China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported a record grain output of 706.5 million tons in 2024, a feat necessitating massive fleet upgrades.

To support this harvest intensity, John Deere’s Production & Precision Ag segment generated $20.83 billion in FY2024 sales, confirming the high value placed on advanced harvesting tech. European giant CLAAS posted €5.0 billion in 2024 sales, weathering the downturn by focusing on high-efficiency combines. Meanwhile, CNH Industrial faced a 33% drop in North American combine demand, yet the segment remains a revenue pillar due to the sheer capital intensity of these machines.

The "Retrofit Revolution": Why New Sales are Softening While Tech Soars

One of the most unique and underreported trends of 2025 in the agriculture equipment market is the decoupling of technology adoption from new equipment sales. While demand for brand-new, high-horsepower tractors has seen a noticeable "softness" in North American and European markets due to high interest rates and tightening farm incomes, the market for aftermarket precision kits is exploding.

The Economic Rationale:

Farmers are hesitant to finance a $500,000 autonomous tractor at 2025 interest rates. However, they are more than willing to invest $20,000 to $50,000 in a retrofit kit that adds autonomous steering, AI-driven weed detection, and variable rate application capabilities to their existing 2015-model machine.

Market Impact: This shift is democratizing access to precision agriculture in the agriculture equipment market. It is no longer the exclusive domain of mega-farms. Small to mid-sized operations are upgrading their fleets without the heavy debt burden.

This shift is democratizing access to precision agriculture in the agriculture equipment market. It is no longer the exclusive domain of mega-farms. Small to mid-sized operations are upgrading their fleets without the heavy debt burden. Adoption Rates: Data indicates that adoption rates for autonomous retrofit kits in 2025 are projected to exceed 30% for specific machinery categories like sprayers and grain carts. Companies like AGCO (with their acquired Trimble assets) and niche startups are capturing significant market share here, challenging the traditional "replace your fleet every 5 years" business model.

Autonomous Tractors in 2025: From Novelty to Necessity in the Agriculture Equipment Market

The narrative around autonomous tractors has shifted from "futuristic concept" to "operational necessity." The global market for autonomous farm equipment is currently valued at approximately $2-5 billion, but its growth trajectory is aggressive, with a CAGR pushing past 20%.

The Labor Crisis Catalyst:

The primary driver of the agriculture equipment market is no longer just efficiency, it is the acute shortage of skilled labor. In 2025, finding an operator capable of running a complex combine harvester for 14 hours a day is harder than ever.

Key Technological Leaps:

Unmanned Grain Carts: We are seeing widespread commercial deployment of autonomous grain carts that sync with manned combines. This "leader-follower" technology in the agriculture equipment market allows one skilled operator to manage multiple machines.

We are seeing widespread commercial deployment of autonomous grain carts that sync with manned combines. This "leader-follower" technology in the agriculture equipment market allows one skilled operator to manage multiple machines. Electric Autonomy: In the sub-75 HP segment, electrification has taken hold. Small, electric, autonomous swarms are replacing single large diesel tractors for tasks like vineyard spraying and orchard management. These units reduce soil compaction and operate at a fraction of the energy cost.

The Tariff Tightrope: How 2025 Trade Policies Are Squeezing Margins in the Agriculture Equipment Market

A critical insight for early 2026 is the disruptive impact of renewed trade tensions. The introduction of new tariffs—ranging from 10% to 25%—on steel, aluminum, and finished machinery components from major manufacturing hubs (including China and parts of the EU) has sent shockwaves through the supply chain.

Direct Consequences for the Market:

Manufacturers have been forced to pass these costs downstream. We are seeing equipment price indices rise even as raw commodity prices for crops remain flat or volatile. This squeeze is a primary factor dampening demand for new heavy machinery.

Supply Chain Re-shoring: To mitigate tariff risks, major OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in the agriculture equipment market are accelerating "local-for-local" manufacturing strategies. However, this transition is capital-intensive and slow, leading to temporary supply bottlenecks for specific high-tech components like sensors and chips.

To mitigate tariff risks, major OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in the agriculture equipment market are accelerating "local-for-local" manufacturing strategies. However, this transition is capital-intensive and slow, leading to temporary supply bottlenecks for specific high-tech components like sensors and chips. Inventory Management: Dealerships are facing a paradox. They have high inventory levels of large, expensive units that are moving slowly, yet they face shortages of the high-demand, tariff-impacted electronic components needed for precision upgrades.

Precision Farming 2.0: The AI and IoT Integration Gap

The precision farming market, valued at over $12 billion, is entering a new phase of maturity. However, a "gap" has emerged between the capabilities of AI and its practical implementation, leaving a profound impact on the agriculture equipment market.

While AI models can now predict crop yields with frightening accuracy, the hardware to execute these insights is often the bottleneck.

See & Spray Technology : This is the breakout star of 2025. Machinery that uses computer vision to identify weeds and spray only the weed (reducing herbicide use by up to 80%) has moved from prototype to mainstream production. This is driving a replacement cycle for sprayers even when other equipment sales are flat.

: This is the breakout star of 2025. Machinery that uses computer vision to identify weeds and spray only the weed (reducing herbicide use by up to 80%) has moved from prototype to mainstream production. This is driving a replacement cycle for sprayers even when other equipment sales are flat. Data Interoperability: Farmers are frustrated with "walled gardens." The market is punishing OEMs that do not allow their data to flow freely between mixed fleets. Third-party platforms that bridge John Deere, Case IH, and AGCO data are seeing rapid user growth.

Regional Power Shifts: Asia-Pacific’s Rise vs. Western Saturation in Global Agriculture Equipment Market

While North America and Europe remain the revenue leaders due to the high value of machinery, the volume growth has firmly shifted to the Asia-Pacific region.

India's Mechanization: India continues to be the world's largest tractor market by volume. The government's push for farm mechanization, coupled with subsidies for "smart" but affordable machinery, is driving double-digit growth. We are seeing a surge in "compact smart tractors"—machines under 50HP equipped with telematics.

India continues to be the world's largest tractor market by volume. The government’s push for farm mechanization, coupled with subsidies for "smart" but affordable machinery, is driving double-digit growth. We are seeing a surge in "compact smart tractors"—machines under 50HP equipped with telematics. China's High-Tech Push: In response to labor migration to cities, China is aggressively subsidizing autonomous planting and harvesting robots, creating a massive domestic market that is beginning to export cost-competitive solutions to Africa and Southeast Asia.

The Circular Economy: Emerging Trend of Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) in Agriculture Equipment Market

A burgeoning trend in 2025 is the Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) model. Instead of buying a $600,000 harvester that sits idle for 10 months of the year, farmers are increasingly leasing "capacity."

Pay-Per-Acre: Manufacturers and dealers are offering contracts based on acres harvested or hours worked. This shifts the risk of downtime and maintenance to the provider and aligns incentives.

Manufacturers and dealers are offering contracts based on acres harvested or hours worked. This shifts the risk of downtime and maintenance to the provider and aligns incentives. Lifecycle Management: This model promotes a circular economy where machines are refurbished and redeployed rather than scrapped. It aligns with the sustainability goals of reducing the embedded carbon footprint of farm machinery.

Agriculture Equipment Market Major Players:

AGCO Corporation

Bellota

China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd.

CLAAS KGaA MBH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Escorts Limited

Horsch Maschinen GmbH

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

MARUYAMA MFg., Co.Inc.

Maschio Gaspardo S.P.A.

Mater Macc S.p.A.

Morris Industries Ltd.

SDF S.p.A.

TAFE

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Equipment Type

Soil Cultivation Machinery Cultivator Cultipacker Plough Rotary Tiller Harrow Others

Planting Machinery Seed Drill Broadcast Seeder Seed cum fertilizer Drill Fertilizing & Pest Control Machinery Manure Spreader Slurry Tank Sprayer

Irrigation Equipment Centrifugal Pumps Sprinklers Others

Harvesting & Threshing Equipment Combine Harvester Sickle Mower Reaper Threshers Tractors Others



By Power Output

<30 HP

31-70 HP

71-130 HP

131-250 HP

>250 HP

By Drive Type

Two-Wheel Drive

Four-Wheel Drive

By Application

Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing & Planting

Weed Cultivation

Plant Protection

Harvesting & Threshing

Post-Harvest & Agro Processing

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

