Safe Harbor Financial Announces Extension with PCCU Generating an Estimated $9 Million Incremental Revenue Through 2031

DENVER, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial ("Safe Harbor" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leading fintech platform serving the banking, lending, and financial services requirements of the regulated cannabis and hemp industries, today announced a transformational amendment to its Commercial Alliance Agreement with Partner Colorado Credit Union ("PCCU") that fundamentally improves the Company’s economics and positions it for accelerated, profitable growth.

The amended agreement extends our customer relationship through December 2031 from its original 2029 expiration date with automatic two-year renewal provisions, fundamentally enhancing the Company's revenue model, reducing costs, and positioning the business for accelerated growth. The extension demonstrates PCCU's confidence in Safe Harbor's platform and management team.

Agreement Highlights

The amended Commercial Alliance Agreement delivers multiple immediate and long-term benefits to Safe Harbor:

Revenue Enhancement of $9 million over term ($1.5 million annually): Safe Harbor will receive up to 65% of loan interest income (up from ~37%, a ~75% increase), generating an expected $9+ million over the agreement term with no incremental cash costs. In exchange, Safe Harbor will indemnify up to 65% of the potential net losses on defaulted loans, converting non-cash risk exposure into substantial cash revenue. To date, no loans issued by PCCU have defaulted, evidencing the effectiveness of Safe Harbor’s underwriting capabilities.



Safe Harbor will receive up to 65% of loan interest income (up from ~37%, a ~75% increase), generating an expected $9+ million over the agreement term with no incremental cash costs. In exchange, Safe Harbor will indemnify up to 65% of the potential net losses on defaulted loans, converting non-cash risk exposure into substantial cash revenue. To date, no loans issued by PCCU have defaulted, evidencing the effectiveness of Safe Harbor’s underwriting capabilities. Immediate Cost Reduction: Our asset hosting fee decreases by approximately 23% or $250,000 annually and $1.5 million over the term of the agreement, based on our Q3 2025 reported numbers. The new terms replace a fixed fee structure with a graduated fee structure. The cost savings scales up to approximately $600,000 annually as PCCU’s deposit base grows.



Our asset hosting fee decreases by approximately 23% or $250,000 annually and $1.5 million over the term of the agreement, based on our Q3 2025 reported numbers. The new terms replace a fixed fee structure with a graduated fee structure. The cost savings scales up to approximately $600,000 annually as PCCU’s deposit base grows. Safe Harbor will receive approximately $400,000 as retroactive payment from PCCU: The amended agreement is retroactive to October 1, 2025.





"Safe Harbor's amended agreement with PCCU is a fundamental transformation of our business model that removes growth barriers and positions us for profitable expansion," said Terry Mendez, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Harbor Financial. "PCCU's decision to extend and enhance this partnership validates both the strength of our platform and the capability of our management team. The new economics significantly benefit Safe Harbor; we are converting non-cash risk exposure into substantial cash revenue and cost savings."

Douglas Fagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCCU, added, "Safe Harbor has proven itself as an exceptional partner with unmatched expertise in providing compliant cannabis banking services. Their proprietary technology platform, risk management capabilities, and deep understanding of this complex regulatory environment make them uniquely qualified to help financial institutions like ours serve this industry. We're excited to deepen our partnership through 2031 and beyond, and we're confident that this enhanced agreement will drive growth and success for both organizations and the clients we serve together."

About Safe Harbor Financial

Safe Harbor is a financial platform delivering smarter banking, lending, payments and business services tailored to how the cannabis industry actually operates. As one of the original pioneers of compliant cannabis banking in the U.S., Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $26 billion in cannabis-related transactions across 41 states and territories. Through its proprietary Cannabis Banking Solutions™ Platform and network of regulated financial institution partners, Safe Harbor empowers cannabis operators to gain clarity, control and confidence in their financial operations. From daily banking to long-term growth, Safe Harbor provides real solutions and personal support—built exclusively for cannabis. Safe Harbor is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by our partner financial institutions. For more information, visit www.SHFinancial.org .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

