Europe Intralogistics Automation Industry Research 2026: E-commerce Boom and Omnichannel Fulfillment Pressure - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

The Europe intralogistics automation market is projected to grow substantially, reaching USD 7.72 billion by 2026, up from USD 6.97 billion in 2025, and expected to surge to USD 12.89 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.79% over the 2026-2031 period.

Key drivers include escalating e-commerce demands, labor shortages, and EU sustainability mandates, which are accelerating the adoption of automated solutions like storage, picking, and material handling systems. These trends are further supported by facility-wide 5G networks, AI-driven predictive maintenance, and digital twin technologies, enhancing asset utilization and system uptime.

Germany continues to be the focal point of innovation and demand, while Eastern European suppliers are becoming competitive, offering lower prices and shorter payback periods, setting the stage for a decade of robust growth in this market.

Europe Intralogistics Automation Market Trends and Insights

E-commerce Boom and Omnichannel Fulfillment Pressure

The explosive growth of online sales is necessitating massive investment in fulfillment infrastructures across Europe. For example, Otto Group's EUR 260 million investment in a facility in Ilowa enables processing of 18,000 items per hour. Retailers are investing in modular systems adaptable for bulk replenishment and individual item picking. Space constraints are driving the need for micro-fulfillment centers, enhancing productivity and accelerating the ROI on automation investments. Capital expenditure is thus increasingly channelled towards scalable solutions that enhance flexibility and resilience against changing order demands.

Labor Shortages and Wage Inflation Across EU27

Labor challenges are pushing automation from optional to essential. Workforce aging, post-Brexit migration, and strict labor regulations drive logistics vacancy rates above 12% in many EU areas. To counter this, companies are investing in robotics and automation, shifting the workforce towards more technical roles, necessitating skill development and training partnerships. These dynamics are reinforcing automation as a critical response to labor shortages.

High CAPEX and Long ROI Horizons

The high initial capital expenditure often required for comprehensive automation poses challenges. While Robotics-as-a-Service models alleviate upfront costs, conventional financing mechanisms favor asset-backed strategies. Despite some operators witnessing a sub-four-year ROI, broader economic uncertainty still deters investment. CAPEX considerations might limit the market's penetration in lower-margin sectors.

Other notable influences include advancements in AI-powered robotics, 5G networks enabling real-time operations, and complexities in legacy system integration.

Segment Analysis

While Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) held a smaller revenue share in 2025, they are anticipated to enjoy the fastest growth rate with an 11.21% CAGR due to their flexibility and rapid deployment capabilities. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), with a 27.32% market share, remain dominant due to their efficacy in sectors like groceries and fashion. Convergence of technologies across automation segments is prompting companies to prefer integrated solutions providers.

Automotive manufacturers secured 32.10% market share in 2025, leveraging their operational expertise in adopting intralogistics automation. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical sector is rapidly expanding at an 11.40% CAGR, driven by regulatory demands. The market is diverse, with applications ranging from postal operations to general manufacturing, underscoring the market's resilience against sector-specific downturns.

The report segments the market by Product Type, End-User Industry, Component, Function, and Geography, offering detailed insights and forecasts in USD terms.

