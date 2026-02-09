Radisson Mining to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 12th

ROUYN NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining (ETSX-V:FDS | OTCQX:RMRDF), focused on the high grade, O’Brien Gold Project located along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec, today announced that Matt Manson, President & CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 12th , 2026

DATE: February 12th, 2026

TIME: 1pm ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

January 27, 2026 Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results at O’Brien Including 23.37 g/t Au over 4.0 Metres and the Deepest Intercept to Date

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results at O’Brien Including 23.37 g/t Au over 4.0 Metres and the Deepest Intercept to Date January 6, 2026 Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O’Brien Gold Mine

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O’Brien Gold Mine October 16, 2025 Radisson Expands Ongoing Step-Out Drill Program at O’Brien to 140,000 Metres

Radisson Expands Ongoing Step-Out Drill Program at O’Brien to 140,000 Metres October 7, 2025 Radisson Announces Closing of Brokered Financing for $25 Million

Radisson Announces Closing of Brokered Financing for $25 Million July 16, 2025 Radisson Reports Highest Grade Drill Intercepts Achieved to Date Beneath the Historic O’Brien Gold Mine Including 89.36 g/t Gold over 3.7 Metres and 60.75 g/t Gold over 2.1 Metres

Radisson Reports Highest Grade Drill Intercepts Achieved to Date Beneath the Historic O’Brien Gold Mine Including 89.36 g/t Gold over 3.7 Metres and 60.75 g/t Gold over 2.1 Metres July 9, 2025 Radisson Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for O’Brien Gold Project





About Radisson Mining

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 “O’Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada” effective June 27, 2025, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O’Brien Gold Project.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.