Frontier Lithium to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 12th

GREATER SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Lithium (TSX.V:FL; OTC: LITOF), based in Greater Sudbury, focused on advancing the PAK Lithium Project, today announced that Trevor Walker, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 12th, 2026

DATE: February 12th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

Recent Company Highlights

In January 2026, Frontier executed formal process agreements with Deer Lake and Sandy Lake First Nations, advancing collaborative permitting for the PAK Project.

the PAK Project was selected as Ontario’s first lithium project under the One Project, One Process framework, accelerating the provincial permitting pathway. In November 2025, Frontier released an independent socioeconomic impact study highlighting the PAK Project’s significant economic, employment, and regional benefits.

Frontier released an independent socioeconomic impact study highlighting the PAK Project’s significant economic, employment, and regional benefits. Frontier recently delivered positive DFS results for the PAK mine and mill, confirming strong economics and positioning the project for development.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

