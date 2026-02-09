Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSX-V: DV | NYSE American: DVS | FSE: DVQ) to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSX-V: DV | NYSE American: DVS | FSE: DVQ) , based in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water, today announced that Shawn Khunkhun, President & CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 11th, 2026.

DATE: February 11th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Contango ORE and Dolly Varden Silver Announce Merger to Create a New North American High-Grade, Mid-Tier Silver & Gold Producer and Developer

Dolly Varden Silver Intersects 467 g/t Silver over 15.32 meters, including 1,309 g/t Silver over 2.32 meters at Wolf Vein

Dolly Varden Silver Intersects 4.66 g/t Gold over 48.49 meters, including 52.15 g/t Gold and 306 g/t Silver over 1.01 meters at Homestake Silver Deposit





About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water. Including the Kitsault Valley Project, the Company has consolidated approximately 100,000Ha of prospective tenure in the Golden Triangle with five past-producing high-grade silver mines including Dolly Varden, Torbrit, Porter Idaho, Mountain Boy and Esperanza historic mines. The 163 sq. km. Kitsault Valley Project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.