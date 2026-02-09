American Battery Materials to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 10–12, 2026

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Materials Inc. (OTCID: BLTH), a U.S.-based lithium and magnesium producer focused on sustainable extraction through Direct Lithium / Mineral Extraction ("DLE / DME"), today announced that David Graber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Agustin Cabo, Chief Financial Officer; and Sebastian Lux, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 11, 2026.

DATE: February 11, 2026

TIME: 9:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 11–17, 2026. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About American Battery Materials Inc.

American Battery Materials Inc. is a U.S.-based lithium and magnesium producer focused on sustainable extraction through Direct Lithium / Mineral Extraction (DLE / DME) technology. The company is committed to providing critical materials for the rapidly growing battery and energy storage industries while maintaining environmentally responsible operations.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.