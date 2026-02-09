Silver Storm Mining Ltd. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 10th

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQX: SVRSF | FSE: SVR), based in Toronto, Canada, focused on restarting production at its La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in Mexico, today announced that Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 10th, 2026

DATE: February 10th

TIME: 3:30pm – 4:00pm ET

Recent Company Highlights

Silver Storm commenced the expansion of the La Parrilla sulphide flotation circuit to 1,250 tpd (+25% processing capacity)

Silver Storm was upgraded to trade on the OTCQX Best Market

Silver Storm commenced a 6,000 metre drilling campaign at the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex





About Silver Storm Mining

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in the state of Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, one of the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico.

