ATTENTION NASDAQ: MREO INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Mereo BioPharma Group PLC Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased Mereo American Depositary Shares (ADS) during the period from June 5, 2023 through December 26, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Headquartered in London, Mereo is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for rare diseases.

According to the complaint, while publicly raising investor expectations about the ORBIT and COSMIC studies, which tested setrusumab as a treatment for Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Defendants misled investors by concealing that neither study significantly reduced the clinical fracture rates compared to control groups. Following the disclosure, Mereo’s ADS price plummeted from a close of $2.31 on December 26, 2025 to a close of $0.29 per share on December 29, erasing more than 87.7% of its value in a single day.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

